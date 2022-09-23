Searchalytics Wins Best of the 352 Award for Best Marketing Company
Searchalytics, a digital marketing and website design agency was awarded Best Marketing Company in North Central Florida Media’s Best of the 352 contest.
We specialize in all things digital. We know that for a busy entrepreneur, making sure their company has the best online presence isn’t always at the top of the to-do list, so we take it on for them.”OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchalytics, a digital marketing, website design and SEO agency announced that it was awarded Best Marketing Company in North Central Florida Media’s inaugural Best of the 352 contest.
Searchalytics is a rapidly growing, small business in Ocala, Florida. While gaining traction around the nation by helping brands with search engine optimization and digital marketing, Searchalytics remains passionate about serving the marketing and design needs of its local Florida community, businesses, and business owners.
“We specialize in all things digital. We know that for a busy entrepreneur, making sure their company has the best online presence isn’t always at the top of the to-do list,” says Founder Brian McElfresh, “So we take it on for them.”
Consistently delivering the best results and turning searches into sales for their customers is what drives this business. Customers also note Searchalytics’ professionalism, transparency, flexibility, creativity and problem-solving as areas that put them ahead of the competition.
“You can tell everyone on the team is an expert at what they do, and they’re excited to help small businesses get the word out there to the right people,” says customer and voter, Stuart Compton.
North Central Florida Media Group, comprised of 93.7 K-Country, 93.7 Outlaw, and Wind-FM radio stations, created this contest for listeners and residents to vote for businesses that have made a difference in the community and dominated their respective industries.
With over 300 categories and thousands of voters, Best of the 352 is a noteworthy accomplishment in North Central Florida. Especially as a young company, Searchalytics is honored to be recognized as the leader in marketing.
