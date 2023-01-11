SVN | McDONALD & COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF $8,750,000 LAND DEAL IN OCALA, FL
SVN | McDonald & Company, A Full-Service Commercial Real Estate Firm, Brokered 69 Acres Of Commercial Land For $8,750,000 At I-75 Exit 341 In Ocala, FL.OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN | McDonald & Company, a full-service commercial real estate firm, recently brokered 69 acres of commercial land for $8,750,000 at I-75 Exit 341 in Ocala, FL. The commercial property is zoned PUD and includes entitlements for 2.2 million square feet and up to 320 apartment units. Marco Polo Builders Inc. was the Seller. Ocala 484 Investment LLC, led by DHRUV Management LLC was the Buyer. There were no other brokers involved in the transaction.
The I-75/Hwy 484 corridor is undergoing explosive growth. Across the street to the north, Transwestern is nearing completion of their 943,000sf spec industrial building at Trailhead Logistics Park. Last year, the company purchased an additional 235 acres adjacent to their project from the Deltona Corporation for $13,950,000.
The I-75/ Hwy 484 interchange is undergoing significant upgrades as traffic along Hwy 484 averages around 35,000 daily trips.
“Commercial real estate in Ocala continues to be on the shopping list of national development companies focused on industrial, retail, hotel and residential development. We just presented a $50,000,000 offer to several landowners from a national developer wanting to expand into Florida and Ocala is their bullseye,” said Bartow McDonald, managing director of SVN | McDonald & Company.
