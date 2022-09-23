Sen. Rick Brattin Votes for Historic Tax Cut

JEFFERSON CITY — Conservative state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, voted this week for one of the largest tax cuts in state history.

“The inflation and price hikes we’ve experienced under this administration is hurting people and making it harder for them to make ends meet,” Sen. Brattin said. “Missourians need tax relief and that’s exactly what this bill will deliver.”

The bills, Senate Bills 3 & 5, will cut the individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95% immediately next year. After that, the tax rate will continue to be cut, if certain economic growth figures are met, until it is cut to 4.5%. The measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who make under a certain amount will no longer have to pay state income taxes.

“With record revenues and the largest budget in state history, it is past time to give Missourians a tax cut,” Sen. Brattin said. “Missourians should keep as much of the money they worked for as possible. They will spend it a lot better than government will and any time we can shrink government and cut taxes, the people win.”

Brattin was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020 after previously serving four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives and two years as Cass County Auditor. He serves as vice-chair of the Education Committee and also serves on General Laws; Local Government and Elections; the Joint Committee on Government Accountability; and Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs. He lives in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and five children. They are members of Abundant Life Church in Lee’s Summit.

