Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 23

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews: Senate Bills 3 & 5, the income tax reduction measure; Senate Bill 8, agricultural tax credit legislation; and the annual veto session, which ended on Wednesday.
