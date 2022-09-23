New York State Hosts Annual National Agriculture Conference

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, who is also the 2022 President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), announced today that New York State is hosting the annual NASDA conference in Saratoga Springs from September 26-29, 2022. The Conference brings together commissioners, secretaries, and directors of agriculture from across the country to develop national policies that address food and agricultural issues.

Commissioner Ball said, “I’m so honored to be the NASDA President this year, leading our nation in developing policies that affect our farmers and our food and beverage industries. As NASDA President, we also have the privilege of hosting the NASDA conference and showcasing New York agriculture to its more than 300 attendees. We have so much to be proud of here in New York and I can’t wait to share our story, in person, with our partners from around the country.”

This year’s conference, which is themed “Still Growing,” will focus on opportunities presented by the 2023 Farm Bill, international trade, securing a skilled, sustainable workforce for the agricultural and food industry, and other pressing issues. The conference includes several panel discussions, and a committee and business meeting, where policy will be debated and voted on.

Registration is free for all members of the media, and the full press agenda can be found here. To register, please visit the event page.

NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all 50 states and four U.S. territories. NASDA enhances American food and agricultural communities through policy, partnerships and public engagement. To learn more about NASDA, please visit www.nasda.org.