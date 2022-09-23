Micromanipulators market Share | 4.4% CAGR To 2030

Micromanipulators

Micromanipulators market size was $9,302.48 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,316.85 thousand by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness for male healthcare drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.

A micromanipulator is a device that is used with a microscope to execute sophisticated processes or manipulate minute specimens. Micromanipulators are usually used in conjunction with a microscope that has an input joystick, which reduces the area of movement. These are used in a wide range of applications, from cell micromanipulation to industrial micromanipulation, in industries such as semiconductors and electronics. Micromanipulation is the physical manipulation of a sample under a microscope. Precision micro tools such as cutting tools, injectors, and holding pipettes have been developed in response to the necessity to manipulate a sample under the microscope. Micromanipulation necessitates the creation of specialized micro-tools as well as changes to microscope design.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY-

• Depending on type, the electric micromanipulators segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, whereas hydraulic micromanipulators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• According to drug delivery, the cell manipulation segment was highest contributor to the market in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The micromanipulators industry is segmented into type, application, and region. The micromanipulators industry, by type is categorized into hydraulic, electric, and manual. The two major application segments include cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation, and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. By region, the micromanipulators market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, and manual. The Electric segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and the hydraulic segment shows highest CAGR during micromanipulators market forecast period.

By application, the market is categorized into cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. Cell micromanipulation is the highest revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period in the micromanipulation market.

North America held largest micromanipulators market share in 2020; this growth is credited to intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators, and heavy investment in the research and development field. However, with rise in awareness of IVF technology and in vitro fertilization, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

