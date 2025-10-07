Pyrogen Testing Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 3.3 billion by 2032 at 8.2% CAGR

Pyrogen Testing Market 2027

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing initiatives for minimizing pyrogen contamination, and rise in R&D activities drive the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Pyrogen Testing Market by Product and Service (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Services), Test Type (LAL Test, Rabbit Pyrogen Test, and Others), and End User, (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pyrogen testing industry generated $1.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing initiatives for minimizing pyrogen contamination, and rise in R&D activities are the factors that drive the growth of the global pyrogen testing market. However, the limited standardization for pyrogen testing restricts market growth. Moreover, the high growth potential in emerging countries and rise in technological advancements in pyrogen testing presents new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬• Merck KGaA• Lonza Group• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation• GenScript• SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION• Charles River Laboratories• STERIS• WuXi AppTec• Eurofins Scientific𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/807 The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -By product and service, the reagents and kits segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global pyrogen testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of regents & kits as they are serving as critical tools in detecting and quantifying pyrogens in pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.By test type, the LAL test segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global pyrogen testing market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements in LAL testing methodologies, including the development of kinetic turbidimetric and chromogenic assays, have enhanced the efficiency and accuracy of pyrogen detection.By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global pyrogen testing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, which includes the development of complex drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell therapies led to rise in demand for advanced and precise pyrogen testing methodologies.By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pyrogen testing market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in testing methodologies, pharmaceutical innovation and research and development activities have led to an increased demand for pyrogen testing.However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the rise of contract manufacturing & research activities, and increased healthcare investments. 