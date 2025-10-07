Portable Dental Chair Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032, Report

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The major factors driving the portable dental chair market are rise in incidences of dental disorders such as cavities and gum diseases, wide availability of portable dental chairs offering compact and lightweight design, making them easy to transport and set up in different locations propel the market growth.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global portable dental chair market size was valued at $96.1 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $147.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in prevalence of dental infections & periodontal diseases, surge in demand for dental care facilities, and technological advancements in dental surgical procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. However, high costs associated with advanced dental chairs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in the emerging economies will present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample of the Report:Key Takeaways:By application, the examination segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2022.By end user, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2022. However, the other segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Economic Downturn Analysis:During a recession, individuals and governments might tighten their budgets, leading to reduced healthcare spending. This could affect patients’ ability to access and afford portable dental chair products, potentially leading to decreased demand for these products. In addition, dental professionals may delay or cancel capital expenditures, including the purchase of new portable dental chairs, during a recession.However, the rise in demand for the mobile industry and rise in number of dental surgeries are experiencing a moderate positive impact from the global recession.Portable Dental Chair Market Segments:The portable dental chair market can be segmented based on various factors including:Product Type:Foldable Portable Dental ChairsInflatable Portable Dental ChairsHybrid Portable Dental Chairs (Combining features of both foldable and inflatable designs)End User:Dental Clinics and HospitalsDental Schools and Educational InstitutionsMobile Dental Clinics and Outreach ProgramsHome Healthcare ServicesApplication:General DentistryCosmetic DentistryPediatric DentistryGeriatric DentistryOrthodonticsEndodonticsPeriodonticsDistribution Channel:Direct Sales (Manufacturer to End User)Distributors and DealersOnline RetailersDental Supply StoresGeography:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaRegional Analysis:The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. High prevalence of geriatric population with increase in need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of oral diseases, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the portable dental chair market.Leading Market Players:MTI Medical Technology Industries, Inc.Planmeca OyAseptico Inc.WaldentBPR Swiss GmbHAdvin Health CareAjax Dental Supplies Pty Ltd.DNTLworks Equipment CorporationWaterbay Sdn. Bhd.Chesa Dental Care ServicesAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.