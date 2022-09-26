CampTek Software Launches UiPath Marketplace Business Solution Automations

CampTek Software launches 4 automations that are easily repeatable and can work out of the box or with varying amounts of customization.

PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CampTek Software launches four unique UiPath Marketplace Business Solution Automations. Business Solution Automations available on UiPath Marketplace are easily repeatable automations that can work out of the box or with varying amounts of customization at any institution. The available automations by CampTek Software currently are:- Transplace Freight Bid BotCerner Claims/Encounter Adjustments Bot - CampTek Software’s WorkerBot is designed to automate a Cerner Revenue Cycle Bot for Accounting activities utilizing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) on UiPath platform. It relieves the burden on FTEs to manually enter patient encounter data into the Cerner Revenue Cycle Accounting system. In one customer’s experience, this automation ultimately saved an average of 32 hours/week and a total time of 252 hours for a two-month period. Moreover, this automated process has also significantly improved the accuracy of data entry resulting in a 2% business exception rate. Lastly, they’ve reported improved satisfaction among their team members who can now focus on higher-value tasks.EPIC Demographics Update Bot – CampTek Software’s WorkerBot is designed to automate an Epic Guarantor Demographics Update Bot for activities in Epic utilizing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) on the UiPath platform. It relieves the burden on FTEs to manually log into EPIC and inputting Guarantor Self-Pay demographics data. The process also relieves the need to manually download a daily Excel file and key in the account record data including line-by-line items such as an address, city, state, and zip codes. The goal is to take a mundane but mission-critical business process out of valuable employees' hands so they can focus on additional revenue generation tasks such as denials and collections.EPIC/Availity Claim Statusing Bot - CampTek Software’s WorkerBot is designed to automate an Epic/Availity Claims Statusing Bot for activities around manual claim statusing and utilizes Robotic Process Automation (RPA) on the UiPath platform. It relieves the burden on FTEs to manually update Epic with claim statuses in Availity. In one customer's experience, this automation ultimately saved an average of 2,652 hours per month. Moreover, this automated process has also significantly improved the accuracy of data entry. Lastly, our customers reported improved satisfaction among their team members who can now focus on higher-value tasks.Transplace Freight Bid Bot - RPA can create efficiencies with operational tasks such as load bidding through a Transportation Management System (TMS) web portal. Once, this was a human-only driven process, but now, bidding can be done with RPA and deliver a real competitive advantage. In one such recent successful use case, CampTek Software automated the load bid board process for a significant transit logistics company. This bot posts 1,000’s bids per day across 20+ customers on several different TMS systems.ABOUT CAMPTEK SOFTWARECampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle RPA SaaS Provider. With industry experience developing and supporting RPA Automations in many verticals, the team has the expertise to develop and support any Automation initiative for our customers. CampTek supports its partners and clients every step of their RPA journey, having the necessary qualification to develop and support any RPA process in a simple and repeatable approach. They also provide Bot and Hosted Support for all production processes. CampTek Software’s unique, hosted model offers many powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry.