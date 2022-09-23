Tidal Commerce announces its next ROI webinar – How to drive growth with flexible payment options at the checkout
Tidal Commerce announces its next ROI webinar – How to drive incremental growth with flexible payment options at the checkout.
Join Tidal's ROI webinar to learn how savvy retailers drive additional revenue by providing customers with a ‘Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) option.
Alternative payment options like ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) allow your customers to manage their finances in a flexible way while also raising merchants' average order values (AOVs) by about 20%, decreasing returns by about 50%, and encouraging recurring business from users (86%).
"We are excited that Sezzle, one of the top BNPL specialists, will participate in Tidal's next ROI webinar to discuss how Buy Now Pay Later can generate more revenue for retailers," says Dennis Gorya, Founding Partner at Tidal Commerce.
According to C+R research, 56% of shoppers prefer 'Buy Now Pay Later' to credit cards for purchases.
"We're excited to collaborate with Tidal Commerce on the latest ROI webinar and provide insight on the benefits of implementing an alternate payments solution like Sezzle, which gives shoppers flexibility while improving merchants' bottom line." Ryan Boonstra, Director of Business Development.
"About 20% of shoppers do not have credit cards, which is why by providing 'Buy Now Pay Later' options, merchants enable shoppers without credit cards to complete their purchases and pay back later in a lump sum or installments. This brings in new and repeat customers and increases order values," says Aziz Memon, Partner and Head of Marketing and Strategy at Tidal commerce.
This webinar will cover the history of 'Buy Now Pay Later' options, the benefits of offering these solutions to your shoppers, and the value merchants have seen from implementing BNPL solutions like Sezzle.
Join Tidal Commerce and Sezzle on September 27 at 2 pm (EST) for this ROI webinar to learn about:
• The value of offering your shoppers purchasing flexibility at checkout.
• How to efficiently use brand assets and custom messaging to convert more shoppers
