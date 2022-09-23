Brooklyn Public Library Retains Bellet Construction For Renovation of the Brooklyn Historical Society
Landmarks expert to repair water infiltration and other damage to terracotta façade of renowned cultural center at 128 Pierpont Street in Brooklyn HeightsBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROOKLYN (September 19, 2022) – Bellet Construction has been engaged by the Brooklyn Public Library system to implement repairs on the terracotta façade of the Brooklyn Historical Society at 128 Pierpont Street in Brooklyn Heights, NY. A registered National Historic Landmark, the Romanesque Revival Style building was designed by architect George B. Post -- who was also responsible for the design of the New York Stock Exchange -- and completed in 1881. HLocated at the corner of Pierpont and Clinton Streets, the five-story, 36,000-square-foot building has sustained damage from natural elements over the years, including extensive water infiltration.
“There are many older and, even, historic buildings in the library system, so it is incumbent on us to make sure they remain in excellent condition,” says Patrick Valentine, Operations Manager, Brooklyn Public Library. “Bellet Construction’s long history of restoring the facades of landmark properties gives us every confidence this particular project is in good hands.”
Adds Wayne Bellet, President, Bellet Construction, “We are honored to have been chosen to work on this celebrated center and ensure it remains a bastion of culture for another 200-plus years and beyond. We have successfully restored many buildings exteriors composed of highly porous terracotta over the years and understand it takes both skill and patience.”
The Brooklyn Historical Society, also known as the Center for Brooklyn History, hosts exhibitions and houses materials relating to the history of the borough. More than 70,000 public school students tour the museum annually, which also boasts over 9,000 members.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
