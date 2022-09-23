Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 11

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet by web conference on Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or online. A meeting agenda and WebEx link can be found here. A listening station will be established at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City. Public comment will be accepted during the meeting.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee
WHAT: Review and recommend candidates for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Obligatory Seat
WHEN: Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Meeting by Web Conference
Click Here for Meeting Link

 

