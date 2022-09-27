Scanning Revolution - Connecting The Past To The Present
Storerooms of essential documents, information, and history are boxed and stored in remote storage units.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scanning Revolution, the leader in low-priced scanning services in Utah and Nationwide, announced today that regardless of the recent industry price increases and the actions taken by local competitors. The Scanning Revolution is maintaining its value-added pricing policies on all of its scanning services, including Microfilm Scanning, Microfiche Scanning, and Aperture Card Scanning.
Dan Gill, the President of Scan Revolution, stated, "With our investment in the most sophisticated scanning equipment available in the industry and cutting edge innovation. There is no need to raise prices on our best clients, Non-Profit Associations, Libraries, Historical Societies, and others impacted by the recent pandemic and now runaway inflation so dramatically."
Millions of microfiche and microfilm rolls are tucked away in storage units, basements, attics, and secured facilities around the country. This critical data needs to be scanned and converted to searchable documents for any business or association to use these historical records for today's decision-making process. The staff time wasted searching for an obscure patient record, history of a group or individual, original property boundaries, or old student transcripts in a storeroom is significant. It is much better to scan and digitize the records now and save the person-hours in the future.
About Scanning Revolution:
Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, the Scanning Revolution is one of the most experienced document scanning operations in the Western United States. Their technicians can take any large project and convert the old microfiche, microfilm, or aperture cards to a digital and searchable format. With the ability to service their primary market in Utah, they are well-known nationally as problem solvers with the best customer service in the industry.
