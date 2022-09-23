Submit Release
Sen. Steven Roberts Appointed to Missouri Veterans Commission

Senator Steven Roberts Appointed to Missouri Veterans Commission

Senator Roberts currently serves as an attorney and captain with the Missouri Air National Guard.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he has been appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission by Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo. Senator Roberts fills the vacancy created by Sen. Jill Schupp, who served on the Commission from 2017-2022.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve Missouri’s veterans,” Roberts said. “Our duty to assist the brave men and women who served in our armed forces is something I do not take lightly. I am thankful for the faith and trust placed in me to serve in this role, and I am looking forward to contributing to the great work done by this commission.”

Senator Roberts is a fourth-generation St. Louis native who currently serves as minority whip in the Missouri Senate. In addition to his legislative duties, Sen. Roberts is an attorney and captain with the Missouri Air National Guard. He graduated from the United States Air Force’s Judge Advocate Staff Officer Course (JASOC) and was selected as the Senior Ranking Officer for his JASOC class.

