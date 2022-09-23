Old Skippack Road Restricted for Utility Construction in Upper Salford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Old Skippack Road motorists will encounter a flagging operation at Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road in Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, September 26, for utility construction under a project to build a single-lane roundabout at the intersection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, November 18.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





The purpose of the roundabout project is to reduce angle crashes and vehicular speeds; increase sight distance; and improve congestion through the intersection.





Due to the nature of the construction, a traffic detour will be utilized once the project moves from utility construction to roadway construction. The contractor will implement a detour of Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road under Stage 1 construction. Stage 2 construction will implement a detour of Schwenksville Road/Shelly Road and Old Skippack Road for a full intersection closure. During both closures, motorists will be directed to use Lederach Road, Haldeman Road, Salfordville Road, Route 113 (Harleysville Pike), and Route 63 (Main Street).





Allan Myers of Worcester, PA is the general contractor on the $1.59 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2023.





