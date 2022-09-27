Future of Technology Likely to Witness Promising Growth by 2030 – GlobalData Plc

Tech in 2030 – Thematic Intelligence is now available at GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Tech in 2030 – Thematic Intelligence evaluates how all aspects of life, from education to healthcare and entertainment, to manufacturing and transport will be impacted by the ever-evolving technology in 2030. Several factors, including geopolitical tensions, climate change, and supply chain disruption have paved the way for significant shifts in the global economy.

View Report at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/tech-in-2030-theme-analysis/

Various stakeholders in the technology sector including corporates, governments, and individuals are adapting to new realities, resulting in the expedition of innovation and technology adoption. This report offers an in-depth analysis of how technology will transform various sectors such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, retail, and work among others. Our analysts have also theorized how the world will be different by 2030 owing to technology upgrades and implementation across all walks of life.

Download the Sample PDF right here for detailed insights on each sector covered

Tech in 2030 Key Highlights

• The world demographics will be shaped by the aging populations across developed global economies with a 10% increase in the world’s population to reach 8.43 billion by 2030.

• The climate change scenario is likely to worsen further with global temperature rise reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030-2050.

• By 2030, technology in education or edtech will become mainstream while still witnessing the deployment of conventional education reforms resulting in a hybrid education eco-space. Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) are among the technologies that will underpin the delivery of education in 2030.

• Energy consumption will witness dramatic growth in countries with lower GDP per capita. Transition fuels and emission mitigation strategies will be in full swing by 2030. Technologies with low adoption will start to increase efficiency and improve operations by 2030.

• The metaverse will become the bedrock of the new-age video entertainment era. Movies and games will be transformed to become more adaptive, personalized, and immersive due to technological advances.

• Mobile wallets, digital currencies, quantum computing, and the buy now pay later (BNPL) features will reshape the future of technology in banking.

• The 4th agricultural revolution will be driven by technological advancements such as smart farming, precision agriculture, alternative proteins, and genomics. Farms in 2030 are predicted to be connected through IoT sensors, drones, autonomous robots, and AI.

• Healthcare spending will be influenced by factors such as changing demographics, inflation, and geopolitical crises. Europe will see the highest increase in healthcare expenditure per capita (245%) between 2020 and 2030.

• Industry 4.0 technologies will enable digital factories and smart supply chains. Furthermore, Industry 4.0 will provide greater operational efficiency, agility, and flexibility.

• Technology in Retail by 2030 will enable a seamless and customer-centric shopping experience. Deployment of advanced payment options and automation of in-store functions will further accentuate the importance of technology in the retail segment.

• By 2030, a space economy ecosystem will start to take shape as an increasing number of industries realize the relevance of space to their businesses. Space tourism and space mining will gradually become mainstream creating a plethora of investment opportunities.

• Transport in 2030 will be focused on human accessibility first and transport technology second. Flying taxis and urban air mobility will have their first scalable operations by 2030.

• Disruptive technologies and social movements will transform the future of work. The four-day work week will become common practice. Automation will support and might displace jobs. Offices will move into the Metaverse. Inflation and regulation will force the gig economy to evolve.

View Report PDF Sample of Tech in 2030 – Thematic Intelligence Study

Future of Technology – Sectors

The analysts at GlobalData Plc have classified the report discussing the Future of Technology in detail across sectors including –

• The Future of Education

• The Future of Energy

• The Future of Entertainment

• The Future of Financial Services

• The Future of Food & Farming

• The Future of Healthcare

• The Future of Manufacturing

• The Future of Retail

• The Future of Space

• The Future of Transport

• The Future of Work

Want to Discuss the Impact of Technology by 2030 on Each Segment, Request FREE Sample Now!

Key Players

• 17zuoye

• Affirm

• Afterpay

• Alphabet

• Amazon

• Apple

• Byju’s

• Comcast

• Conduent

• Coursera

• Deliveroo

• Duolingo

• Etsy

• Genius Group

• Huohua Siwei

• IBM

• iQuanta

• Klarna

• Laybuy

• LeapFrog

• Lyft

• Mastercard

• Meta

• Microsoft

• Netflix

• PayPal

• Pesto Tech

• Phonize

• Roblox

• Roku

• Samsung Electronics

• Skill Soft

• Tencent

• The University of Tokyo

• The Walt Disney Company

• Uber

• Udemy

• Unacademy

• upGrad

• Vedantu

• Visa

• Volocopter

• Workday

• Yuanfudao

• Zuoyebang

Get Report Sample for Elaborate Product Offerings from Each Contributing Vendor at: https://www.globaldata.com/store/talk-to-us/?report=3244508

Reasons to Buy this Report

• Position yourself for success by understanding how the various industries will change by 2030, and the technologies enabling their digital transformation.

• Understand the challenges and opportunities expected to influence industries in 2030.

• Gain a competitive advantage over your competitors by understanding the challenges and opportunities expected to influence your industry in 2030.

About GlobalData

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our mission is to help our clientele ranging from professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. Continuously enriching 50+ terabytes of unique data and leveraging the collective expertise of over 2,000 in-house industry analysts, data scientists, and journalists, as well as a global community of industry professionals, we aim to provide decision-makers with timely, actionable insights.