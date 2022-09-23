BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, Inc. (OTC: BAYP) NAMES NEW PRESIDENT, MICHAEL MOTA, PhD.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerrold Krystoff, Chairman & CEO of Bayport International Holdings, Inc., today announced the appointment of Michael Mota, PhD., to the office of President of Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
“Michael is a visionary leader with significant entrepreneurial experience in entertainment and marketing,” said Mr. Krystoff. He is the founder and CEO of VirtualCons, Inc., which our company recently acquired in connection with its recently announced Share Exchange Agreement with 3Fams LLC. He is also the former owner of ATOM Media and served as Vice President of Marketing of Alex and Ani.
“Michael has developed a unique niche as a ‘scientist’ of sorts who combines the imagination of an artist with the discipline and rigor of a world-class business leader,’ said Mr. Krystoff. We expect his impact on Bayport International Holdings, Inc. to be immediate and long-lasting.”
Dr. Mota spoke with unbridled enthusiasm of his new affiliation. “Bayport International Holdings, Inc. will be structured over three distinct but interconnected divisions -- Entertainment, Real Estate, and Technology. “I’m honored to have been entrusted with leadership in this dynamic company. Mr. Krystoff and I are committed to making an immediate and innovative impact in the worlds of creative arts, real estate development and our technology division including its utilization of Web 3.0 Technology.”
By any applicable standards, Dr. Mota’s career has been notable for its meteoric rise and successes. Most notable is his record as Vice President of Marketing for jewelry giant Alex & Ani. Under his guidance, the company's annual revenues grew from $25 million to $250 million over a three-year period and ultimately led to a billion-dollar valuation.
“The common denominators in all of my ventures are challenge and success,” Dr. Mota noted. “Without the former and its relentless demands for the best work of which I’m capable, the latter would never have come to pass. To put it simply, I’m thrilled to engage in the challenges presented as we move forward” and I’m prepared to eat, drink, and sleep Bayport International Holdings, Inc. through its development stages and beyond.”
About Michael Mota, PhD.
Dr. Michael Mota, formerly Vice President of Marketing at Alex & Ani and Seven Swords Media, helped lead both companies onto Inc. magazine's "500 Fastest Growing Companies" and "Fastest Growing Companies in Rhode Island" lists. In two years, Seven Swords' annual sales rose from $500 thousand to over $22 million. Alex and Ani grew from a small, regional company with $2 million in sales into a global lifestyle brand with annual revenues in excess of $250 million and a valuation of $1 billion.
Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
Bayport International Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC consisting of 3 divisions including Entertainment, Technology and Real Estate. www.BayportholdingsInc.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new industry development initiatives, the effects of competition, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our Annual Report recently filed. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about R-3 Technologies Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.
