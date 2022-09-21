BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, Inc. (BAYP) ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 3FAMS, A CUTTING-EDGE FAN EXPERIENCE COMPANY
FORT LAUDREDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerrold Krystoff, CEO and Director CEO of Bayport International Holdings, Inc., today announced the acquisitions of 3FAMS LLC and its subsidiaries, including VirtualCons, LLC, BoxingCon, LLC and SopranosCon, LLC for 20 million shares of Bayport Stock. “These young, dizzyingly successful companies bring together tens of thousands of fans of iconic films and television productions and principal actors at events that reinvent the “meet and greet” model,” said Mr. Krystoff. “They are more like emotional family gatherings where individuals from diverse cultures and walks of life can form otherwise elusive bonds.”
3FAMS began in January of 2019 when three Sopranos super fans from different states connected on social media, met up, and decided to form a company.
The first SopranosCon took place Nov. 23 and 24, 2019 at the Meadowlands Expo in Secaucus, New Jersey. There, 15,000 super fans had the chance to meet cast members and attend an official “after” party.
After the incredibly successful SopranosCon, which saw fans from around the worlds interact with more than 50 stars from the show, walk through some of the most iconic sets, feast on ziti and cannoli, and even place themed tattoos, 3FAMS Productions was on its way to deliver more fan experiences. MobMovieCon and SopranosCon 2 were slated to take place in Atlantic City in April, and BoxingCon was in development when COVID-19 hit. Michael Mota and his team were forced to pivot and created a way to bring the “ConVention” experience to the fans.
About VirtualCons
VirtualCons is a global event & entertainment platform made for celebrities and their fans, providing access and delivering engaging, one-of-a-kind experiences.
It is through this experience that the VirtualCons app was born. The app allows the “ConVention” community to attend their favorite convention 365 days a year during a time when large-scale events cannot be held, or fans are unable to attend in-person. Fans have access to unique
opportunities for interaction with favorite celebrities, such as one-on-one meet and greets, personal shout-outs, and university style classes; exclusive viewership of never-before-seen footage; chat rooms, forums and more. Since COVID-19 restrictions were scaled back, the app has served as a guest passport for in-person conventions while continuing to provide remote access for fans around the world.
The addition of a streaming platform to the VirtualCons family further enhanced the fan experience. VirtualCons TV (VCTV) allows for the ultimate fan experience by streaming pre- recorded video which allows for high production qualities and activation inserts like advertisements and interactive fan experiences. Live events are also streamed via the platform, and the pay model varies from free to pay-per-view.
“VirtualCons’ cutting-edge conventions provide a fan experience like no other and are set to become a major revenue source in the future,” said Dr. Mota. “Along with the main events themselves, income streams emerge from merchandise sales and smaller, more exclusive events. They are about to set in motion a brand-new relationship between the fans and the creators.
“VCTV is designed and developed to encourage community connection both digitally and on the ground,” Dr. Mota continued. The online platform covers live and virtual events while delivering a powerful social platform, giving users everything they want in one single app. We deliver memorable events and experiences, in every niche, while providing meaningful interactions that our audience loves. What if every time you clicked in the app you became a VIP? Welcome to VirtualCons and VCTV.”
About Michael Mota, PhD.
Michael Mota, PhD, formerly Vice President of Marketing at Alex & Ani and Seven Swords Media, helped lead both companies onto Inc. magazine's "500 Fastest Growing Companies" and "Fastest Growing Companies in Rhode Island" lists. In two years, Seven Swords' annual sales rose from $500 thousand to over $22 million. Alex and Ani grew from a small, regional company with $2 million in sales into a global lifestyle brand with annual revenues in excess of $250 million and an evaluation of $1 billion.
Bayport International Holdings, Inc.
Bayport International Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC. Bayport consists of 3 divisions including Entertainment, Technology and Real Estate. For more information, please visit bayportholdingsinc.com.
