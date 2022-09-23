Turkish Artist Barista Re-Enlists Rock Notables for Eclectic New Album “Justice Now!”

The album features Simon Phillips (Toto, Judas Priest), Jesse Siebenberg (Kenny Loggins, Supertramp), Andrew Freeman (Great White, Lynch Mob) and more.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known by his moniker ‘Barista’, extremely innovative Turkish artist Bahadır Han Eryılmaz has announced the release date for his highly anticipated 2022 album “Justice Now!” (MTS Records). With a pre-sale date of September 9th, 2022, the official LP will be released on September 23rd, 2022.

Featuring an impressive roster of notable vocalists and musicians including Simon Phillips on drums (Toto, Judas Priest, The Who), Jesse Siebenberg on guitars (Kenny Loggins, Supertramp), and Andrew Freeman on vocals (Great White, Lynch Mob) among others, “Justice Now!” is a collaborative effort building on Han’s melodic songwriting style. By bringing together a diverse team of creative people from different corners of the world, Barista creates a unique musical experience that is unmatched.

Other notable artists on the album include Reggie Hamilton on bass (Waren Zevon, John Mellencamp), Dave Palmer on keys (Fleetwood Mac), Lenny Castro on percussion (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pat Benatar), Jacob Scesney on Sax (Kanye West, Maroon 5, Seth MacFarlane, Warren Hill) and Phillip Saisse on Keyboard (David Sanborn, David Bowie, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan). Additional vocalists include Kyle Tkatch, Mariami, Mike Harding, Rudiger, and Scheherazade Stone.

“Justice Now!” features 11 highly powerful and thought-provoking songs. Carrying political undertones, the album combines different genres to deliver poignant messages: Injustice and inequality in the world, dealing with loneliness despite/amid social media craze, and on the human condition.

“Justice Now!” is the follow-up album to Barista’s 5-volume opus, “Open Sesame” which contained several international #1 iTunes charting singles.

Listen to Barista’s music at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0xhbQugDe8eTfmvSROYjDg?si=hJUQe0aTRAaaNgefBHgD6g

More details about Barista and “Justice Now” can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/baristamusic