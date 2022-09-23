Turkish Artist Barista Re-Enlists Rock Notables for Eclectic New Album “Justice Now!”

The album features Simon Phillips (Toto, Judas Priest), Jesse Siebenberg (Kenny Loggins, Supertramp), Andrew Freeman (Great White, Lynch Mob) and more.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known by his moniker ‘Barista’, extremely innovative Turkish artist Bahadır Han Eryılmaz has announced the release date for his highly anticipated 2022 album “Justice Now!” (MTS Records). With a pre-sale date of September 9th, 2022, the official LP will be released on September 23rd, 2022.

Featuring an impressive roster of notable vocalists and musicians including Simon Phillips on drums (Toto, Judas Priest, The Who), Jesse Siebenberg on guitars (Kenny Loggins, Supertramp), and Andrew Freeman on vocals (Great White, Lynch Mob) among others, “Justice Now!” is a collaborative effort building on Han’s melodic songwriting style. By bringing together a diverse team of creative people from different corners of the world, Barista creates a unique musical experience that is unmatched.

Other notable artists on the album include Reggie Hamilton on bass (Waren Zevon, John Mellencamp), Dave Palmer on keys (Fleetwood Mac), Lenny Castro on percussion (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pat Benatar), Jacob Scesney on Sax (Kanye West, Maroon 5, Seth MacFarlane, Warren Hill) and Phillip Saisse on Keyboard (David Sanborn, David Bowie, Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan). Additional vocalists include Kyle Tkatch, Mariami, Mike Harding, Rudiger, and Scheherazade Stone.

“Justice Now!” features 11 highly powerful and thought-provoking songs. Carrying political undertones, the album combines different genres to deliver poignant messages: Injustice and inequality in the world, dealing with loneliness despite/amid social media craze, and on the human condition.

“Justice Now!” is the follow-up album to Barista’s 5-volume opus, “Open Sesame” which contained several international #1 iTunes charting singles.

Listen to Barista’s music at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0xhbQugDe8eTfmvSROYjDg?si=hJUQe0aTRAaaNgefBHgD6g

More details about Barista and “Justice Now” can be seen at https://www.instagram.com/baristamusic

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Turkish Artist Barista Re-Enlists Rock Notables for Eclectic New Album "Justice Now!"

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

