EVEARA Inks Deal With Sony Electronics
DIY Music Distribution White Label Provider Celebrates Topping 80 Clients On Global Roster Partnering With Sony Electronics
With this ground-breaking format, music has never sounded so real, surrounding the listener with an experience just like you were in the recording studio or a live show.”CORK, IRELAND, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVEARA is a B2B White Label Digital Music Distribution PaaS, designed for companies and brands intending to add DIY Music Distribution to their portfolio, to enable independent artists, producers, and labels to distribute their music via more than 150 streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The company’s PaaS provides seamless music distribution to all global DSPs, while covering everything from music identification, fingerprinting and marketing tools to back-office functions, such as analytics, reporting, royalty payout and support on behalf of their White Label Partners. EVEARA has successfully delivered and integrated its platform for market leaders, such as Avid and Line, to name but a few of its currently 80+ clients across the globe.
— Levent Karahan, Founder and CEO of EVEARA
The platform offers a range of advantages to its global client base, including the ability to add new and sustainable revenue, allowing brands to aggregate regional and global music content in the fastest, most efficient way possible, with access to valuable local and global music industry data. It positions brands as artist-friendly, innovative disruptors in their respective sectors and territories.
EVEARA was the first DIY Music Distribution solution supporting Dolby's Atmos Music and is again the first and currently only provider also supporting Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format, enabling music creators to make use of Sony’s revolutionary, immersive audio experience when distributing their music through its white label partners network.
Sony’s 360 Reality Audio allows independent artists to create, manage and distribute in a new immersive content format, based on Sony’s proprietary technology. A product of Sony Electronics, 360 Reality Audio is an innovative music experience that makes it possible for music creators to produce spatial audio by mapping sound sources such as vocals and instruments. This creates a feeling of being in-studio or at a live concert venue, all without leaving home.
Sony Electronics’ goal is to get its 360 Reality Audio technology into the hands of anyone wanting to create, distribute and stream music. Following its partnership with Dolby, EVEARA has implemented Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format and becomes the only DIY distribution solution that enables its white label partners to fully support Dolby’s and Sony’s spatial audio formats at the same time.
Amongst EVEARA’s impressive global partners roster is Avid, which also uses EVEARA's white label services. Avid established its DIY music distribution service “AvidPlay”, based on EVEARA’s technology and network. Partnering with EVEARA allowed Avid to strengthen its existing “music universe” range of services, which include Avid Pro Tools. Rob D'Amico, Senior Product Management Pro Tools, Avid Technology, commented: ”Avid's music distribution service AvidPlay is based on EVEARA, a state-of-the-art enterprise solution for DIY digital music distribution.”
Levent Karahan, Founder and CEO of EVEARA said: "We are proud to have partnered with SONY to support 360 Reality Audio. With this ground-breaking format, music has never sounded so real, surrounding the listener with an experience just like you were in the recording studio or a live show. As a world leading provider of digital distribution platforms, EVEARA continues to be on the frontline of supporting high quality audio formats for our white label partners and music creators.” Karahan added: "I am thankful to all these brands that trusted us to roll out their vision and empower music creators all over the world. Our service is a response to the new dominant trend in the music industry which sees an increasing number of artists taking their careers into their own hands and favouring the independent distribution approach. We are the invisible and silent partner that allows them to achieve their vision via our white label partner and music streaming services network.”
Editors Notes:
About EVEARA - Founded in Ireland in April 2015, EVEARA provides B2B digital music distribution services, including music identification, fingerprinting, analytics, marketing tools, reporting, payout and support, to 80+ clients in North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.
About EVEARA Founder, Levent Karahan - Following his early career as a musician, producer and songwriter, Karahan eventually joined Columbia/Sony Music Entertainment as an A&R rep. After entering a partnership with Universal Music Publishing to administer his catalogue, he launched YOOM in 1999 - one of the first digital music distribution companies that later merged with 24-7 Entertainment and was eventually acquired by MediaSaturn Holding. As a music creator himself, Karahan witnessed first-hand the desire from artists to break out from traditional routes to reach their fans. This was his motivation in founding EVEARA, when he decided to create a way to ensure that music artists have the tools to build their careers independently, and companies and brands an easy way to enter the digital music distribution space.
About Sony Electronics, Inc. - Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony GroupCorporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.
Emma Bartholomew
Emma Bartholomew PR
emma@emmabartholomewpr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn