Skillable Recognized by Training Industry and G2 for Achievements in Experiential Learning

Company named to Training Industry’s Top 20 list for Experiential Learning Technologies and awarded 13 badges in G2’s Fall 2022 reports.

Skillable is offering skilling solutions that are truly revolutionary. We are the only platform that can scale to accommodate our customers’ changing needs and we’re just getting started.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable has been recognized by two leading firms, Training Industry and G2, for their achievements in experiential learning.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, selected Skillable as one of the Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies companies for 2022 based on their breadth, quality and advancement of features, capabilities and analytics. Skillable is the only virtual lab provider amongst this year’s Top 20 honorees.

“This year’s Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies companies offer advanced techniques to create an immersive experience for their learners,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “Leveraging innovative technologies, these organizations were able to create a more hands-on learning environment with solutions such as augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), simulations, serious gaming, artificial intelligence and more. With these experiential technologies, these companies are able to captivate their learners and improve retention, all while making corporate learning exciting.”

Following the Training Industry announcement on Thursday, September 22, G2 released their Fall 2022 reports, awarding Skillable with 13 badges based on user reviews, bringing the company’s overall badge count to 68 since Fall 2020.

Skillable has maintained their position as the Virtual IT Labs leader for five consecutive quarters, both for the overall category and within the Enterprise, Mid and Small Business markets, speaking to the company’s proven expertise for validating skills through hands-on experiences.

The company was also recognized as “Easiest To Do Business With” amongst Enterprise-level customers, recognizing the responsiveness, support and capabilities of the organization.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews.”

Skillable was also recently in the news having passed the 25 million mark for labs launched by customers and their learners—more than any other lab provider on the market. Skillable’s continued focus on innovation is specifically seen in their ongoing investment in customers’ success with platform enhancements, online learning library breadth and progressive learning techniques.

“It is a thrilling time to join Team Skillable. In my three weeks with the organization, we’ve shared incredible news about our platform milestones and industry recognition,” says Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable. “Skillable is offering skilling solutions that are truly revolutionary. We are the only platform that can scale to accommodate our customers’ changing needs and we’re just getting started.”

Read more about what Skillable users are saying at skillable.com/reviews. You can also view past rewards at skillable.com/trophy-case.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually—including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend and grow their business—including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit g2.com.

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform. To date in 2022, 4 million labs have been launched by our customers and Skillable has supported 25 million lab launches over its tenure.