Oracle APEX Mobile Inventory Management Application Improves Customer Experience
How a Smart Asset Tracking Solution Replaces Specialized Scanning EquipmentPLANO, TEXAS, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CASE STUDY
Overview: Viscosity's Solutions Architect, Emanuel Cifuentes, presented a feature-rich mobile application at the Oracle APEX Open Mic Night at ODTUG's Kscope22 that his team has developed. The Oracle APEX mobile application replaces an outdated EBS built in Java to digitize and streamline its inventory management system. By wrapping in React Native, the application allows the client to access phone features such as the camera, Bluetooth, and geolocation to help scan barcodes and connect to printers.
The new application created in APEX is an alternative to an old EBS built-in Java, but with advanced capacities. Fundamentally, the developers set a goal to keep track of customer inventory, i.e., warehouse, home, or business inventory, to manage stock in real time. To automate asset tracking in the oil & gas industry, access to mobile cameras and tubular inventory goods (piping, joints, etc.) is needed due to barcode recognition and connection to printers via Bluetooth.
This cloud-based solution with intelligent features makes digital inventory management work for businesses. It ensures data privacy and security, along with providing effective client support. This application allows you to control your inventory between your stores using a phone. It needs a little configuration and setup, but it is a no-brainer process for the end user. In conclusion, the Oracle APEX asset tracking application replaces specialized scanning equipment and improves customer experience.
Benefits for customers:
- APEX-based Barcode Scanner inventory management application that meets technical challenges in the oil & gas industry for tracking inventory goods
- Automatically manages your business's inventory levels, reduces handling costs, and optimizes your cash flows
- Leverages OCR to read data/information, Data matrix (like a QR code)
- Digitized the inventory control
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a recognized niche Oracle and Microsoft consulting firm of database technologies based in Plano, Texas. Viscosity was founded by industry and authored experts who are prominent thought leaders with backgrounds in Oracle, VMWare, Microsoft, and Informatica. Viscosity’s capacities include Oracle database tuning, high availability & scalability solutions, Apex Development, Cloud migrations & integration, technical architecture, SQL performance tuning, data architecture, and custom application development. Viscosity is also a Microsoft Gold Partner adding Azure services to their offerings!
Monica Li
Viscosity North America
+ + +1 4694441380
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Emanuel Cifuentes, Viscosity's Solutions Architect, presenting Oracle APEX mobile scanning application at the Oracle APEX Open Mic Night, ODTUG's Kscope22