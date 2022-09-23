DearMob Rolls Out iOS 16-Ready iPhone Manager v5.8 to Ease iPhone Data Transfer and Backup

DearMob iPhone Manager

DearMob iPhone Manager unveils the v5.8 update, accommodating to iOS16 new features and dealing with iOS glitches to better help every iPhone owner.

DearMob iPhone Manager is iOS 16-ready, with new features such as managing Hidden Photos. We are offering a 50% OFF Coupon for every iPhone owner to back up and transfer iPhone data in better ways.” — Angie Tane

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob just updates its flagship product, DearMob iPhone Manager, to version 5.8 with new features to fully support iOS 16. This major update added Hidden album management, optimized HEIC to JPG conversion, and greatly improved the performance. As September saw an uptick in mobile switching and a faster iOS 16 adoption rate, DearMob decides to make the season merrier with the 50% OFF Coupon "PROMO" for iPhone owners to better manage iPhones on iOS 16 and older versions alike.

"iOS 16 brings exciting features: new lock screen, text retraction, photo cut-outs…Besides the obvious, we also want to address the hidden and underrated features that can largely affect our digital life," Said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of DearMob from Digiarty Software, "The idea is to better accommodate DearMob iPhone Manager to the merits of iOS 16, while also offering nice features where iOS 16 fails".

As a branch of Digiarty Software Inc., DearMob offers easier, safer, and more flexible solutions – focusing on iOS data backup, transfer, and management– for every iPhone and iPad owner.

Highlighted Features of DearMob iPhone Manager

• Fully and selectively back up iPhone: Support multiple backups, option to change backup location.

• Migrate old iPhone to new iPhone: Restore everything from backup to new iPhone.

• Best Photo solution: Transfer photos, organize by album types, option to encrypt sensitive ones.

• Transfer 15+ types of files: Photos, videos, movies, TV shows, songs, contacts, ringtones, books, documents, PDFs, App data, etc.

• Handy utilities: Set custom ringtones, merge duplicated contacts, convert incompatible formats.

DearMob iPhone Manager copes with the Pros and Cons of iOS 16 (and older versions) using the following solutions.

1. Embracing iOS 16 Handy Features

1) iOS 16 supports locking Hidden and Recently Deleted Album.

2) iOS 16 revamps the lock screen with custom widgets and multiple screens.

3) The Messages App adds the option to bring back the recently deleted texts.

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.8 added the Hidden album inside the Photos and the Video & Movie management panel. Previously, users already enjoy the well-organized photo types and albums: Favorite, Recently Deleted, Screenshots, Selfies, Animated, Panoramas, Bursts, etc.

Now with the addition of Hidden Album – and the option to ENCRYPT any photo and video – users can quickly find Hidden media in 1-click, with options to password-protect their sensitive photos, videos, and documents from prying eyes when transferring data to a computer.

Plus, the backup utility in DearMob will preserve all the data and system settings. In that sense, no matter whether it is the meticulously curated lock screens or the deleted messages that are about to be gone forever after 30 days, all can be preserved with a full device backup.

2. Dealing with iOS 16 Glitches and Drawbacks

1) iOS 16-powered new iPhone freezes upon iCloud backup and restore.

3) Duplicate Photos album not showing on iOS 16, and photos are taking up large storage space.

3) Shared albums will reduce photos to 2048 pixels on the wide edge, and videos to 720p.

4) Unintended camera shaking and vibration occur in many Apps.

DearMob iPhone Manager adopts an incremental offline backup mechanism, which is stable, secure and fully functional when restoring everything onto the new iPhone.

Besides iPhone migration, DearMob also acts as the flexible explorer to access and check everything on iPhone, with the option to export photos, videos, and more at FULL resolution and original uncompressed quality.

For people failed to delete photo duplicates, they can rely on DearMob to export photos to the computer to free up iPhone storage.

For users experiencing iOS 16 hiccups, it is advised to back up the iPhone with DearMob iPhone Manager on a regular basis, before upgrading to the next iOS version with the fix.

Free Download DearMob iPhone Manager Version 5.8

DearMob iPhone Manager v5.8 is available now. It runs on Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11 and Mac OS X 10.9-macOS 13 Ventura beta, with support for iOS 7 to iOS 16.

Official Download Page: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

Use DearMob Coupon to save more: 50% OFF "PROMO"

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2022. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

DearMob iPhone Manager – Manage iPhone in an Safer and Easier Way with Enjoyment