“Work Smarter, Not Harder” Manufacturing WorkshopSep29

StartSeptember 29, 2022 1:00 PM PSTEndSeptember 29, 2022 5:00 PM PST

Employers are facing a workforce gap based on the age demographic of our labor pool. They need to find ways to retain and leverage their current workforce while maintaining quality and meeting production demands.

This workshop will bring together regional industry, education, and resource agencies to learn from businesses currently using integrated automation.

The workshop will take place on September 29 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. PT at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston, Idaho.

