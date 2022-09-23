Falcon Wealth Planning Named Top Advisor to Watch by AdvisorHub
Falcon Wealth Nabs a Top Advisor Place on Advisor Hub’s 50 RIAs to Watch list.
It’s extremely satisfying and exciting to see as we continue to get bigger and better.”ONTARIO, CA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning has caught a ton of attention throughout 2022. As of September 2022, they have been recognized and nominated for nearly a dozen awards and accolades, from FA Magazine to the RIA Intel Awards. Now they can add their spot on Advisor Hub’s 50 RIAs to Watch list to their ever-growing awards shelf. While still small, but rapidly expanding, Falcon’s CEO, Gabriel Shahin CFP® has elevated the company to sit comfortably amongst the top 15 of a list made up of some stiff competition.
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®
Gabriel doesn’t claim all the credit however, he may have started the company and built its foundations, but he owes some of it to his dedicated staff. “I make it a point to hire good, hardworking people. People with values and work integrity that match my own. When we see an influx of recognition and awards, I know that my hard work, and theirs, have paid off. It’s extremely satisfying and exciting to see as we continue to get bigger and better.”
The Advisor Hub Advisor to Watch list is an effort to find quality amongst those that are on their way to becoming a Top Advisor by considering metrics such as assets and production as well as growth. The ranking criteria are broken down to view the scope of practice, growth of the practice, and professionalism, which includes regulatory record, team diversity, and service.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
Ray Bartolome
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn