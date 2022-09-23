Atlanta Businesswoman Creating a Positive Movement for Black Women

Join Sage Hill the CEO and Founder of The Soulcial Sage in person at The Red-Carpet Event of the Year on October 15th, 2022.

Sage Hill of The Soulcial Sage is welcoming all women, women of color, black women, to destroy stigmas and stereotypes that have haunted women for too long.

It’s time for us, women of color, to come together, to be encouraged, to be motivated, but most importantly to take off the mask and to let go of everything that has been holding us back” — Sage Hill

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; however, the perception of beauty is subjective in many ways. Sage Hill is rewriting these negative beliefs, generational traumas, and negative stigmas long associated with women of color through her business The Soulcial Sage. Sage Hill proudly announces the launch of The Soulcial Sage: The Red-Carpet Soirée Launch Event of The Year taking place on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, located at The MODEx Studio in Atlanta, GA. In Sage Hill’s words, “It’s time for us, women of color, to come together, to be encouraged, to be motivated, but most importantly to take off the mask and to let go of everything that has been holding us back”.

Sage Hill is the CEO and Founder of The Soulcial Sage and is inviting all women to join a movement and a journey with her as women, women of color, black women, and destroy stigmas and stereotypes that have haunted women for far too long. Hill state’s, “Join me as we take the pen and rewrite the narrative that describes us, and we begin to tell our own stories as they should be told, because this is our story, and we hold the pen”. The Soulcial Sage is a framework providing women with a one-of-a-kind space to learn, share, and grow together.

According to J.P. Morgan black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs in the U.S., with nearly 2.7 million businesses nationwide. Sage Hill is a demonstration of this fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs and is ascending as a pillar in her community via The Soulcial Sage Podcast, upcoming seminars, and events that are geared with the goal no woman leaves the same way they came. Join Sage Hill in person at The Red-Carpet Event of the Year on October 15th, 2022. Including a live performance by Janora Brown as featured on “The Voice” and one of John Legend’s top picks.

Receive a welcoming in-person introduction to Sage Hill, The Soulcial Sage, and The Soulcial Sage Podcast. Enjoy champagne, red carpet photo opportunities, and the celebration of black women, and the beauty and essence of all women. Become part of the movement and journey towards empowerment and self-discovery. Come celebrate a universal message for all women and those who identify as women; as well as self-empowering, uplifting, and reaffirming topics that propel us all forward in our personal evolution. Follow The Soulcial Sage Podcast on YouTube or your favorite podcast streaming service.