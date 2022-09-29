Yoga Gives Back Announces Global Gala with Namaste Award to Every Mother Counts Founder Christy Turlington Burns

Announcing YGB's Annual Global Gala, celebrating 2022 Namaste Award recipient Christy Turlington Banks. Announcing YGB's 2022 Ambassadors of the Year: Jeanne Heileman, Michelle El Khoury, Kia Miller, and Harmony Slater Past YGB Namaste Award Winners: Dr. Muhammad Yunus 2021, Jack Kornfield & Trudy Goodman 2020, Melissa Berton & The Pad Project 2019, Premal Shah 2018, Alanis Morrisette 2017, David Lynch 2016, and Mallika Chopra 2015.

A day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds to support more than 2400 women and children with Yoga Gives Back programs of empowerment in India