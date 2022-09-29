Yoga Gives Back Announces Global Gala with Namaste Award to Every Mother Counts Founder Christy Turlington Burns
Announcing YGB's Annual Global Gala, celebrating 2022 Namaste Award recipient Christy Turlington Banks.
Announcing YGB's 2022 Ambassadors of the Year: Jeanne Heileman, Michelle El Khoury, Kia Miller, and Harmony Slater
A day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds to support more than 2400 women and children with Yoga Gives Back programs of empowerment in IndiaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga Gives Back (YGB) is pleased to announce its Annual Global Gala, which will be held virtually all day on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The YGB Annual Global Gala is an event like no other and provides a global, virtual community the opportunity to come together for a day of inspiration, mindfulness, and yoga to raise funds which support more than 2,400 women and children with YGB’s programs of empowerment in India.
The featured event of the YGB Annual Global Gala is the “Namaste Award Presentation” to Christy Turlington Burns, Founder and President of Every Mother Counts. Her work in maternal health began after experiencing a childbirth related complication in 2003—an experience that would later inspire her to direct and produce the documentary feature film, No Woman, No Cry, about the challenges women face throughout pregnancy and childbirth around the world. Under Christy’s leadership, Every Mother Counts has invested more than $25 million in programs in Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the United States focused on making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. As a long time yoga practitioner, Christy continues to inspire us to make a difference in the world.
The YGB Namaste Award is a tribute to visionaries who inspire the global yoga community and beyond with their vision. In addition, these individuals have committed themselves to humanitarian causes to make this world a better place.
“We are truly proud to honor Christy Turlington Burns as the recipient of the 2022 YGB Namaste Award, for her advocacy for human rights, and especially for global maternal health,“ says Kayoko Mitsumatsu, YGB Founder and Executive Director.
Other signature events of the YGB Annual Global Gala include: a live conversation with YGB’s fund recipient students in India, a Global Relay of “108 Sun Salutations” with YGB’s Ambassadors leading sessions from around the world, meditation, prayanama and yoga nidra practices, and a special conference on “Childbirth Beyond Yoga.”
The Gala will also recognize Ambassadors of the Year, acknowledging four teachers who have demonstrated commitment in supporting YGB’s mission throughout the year in diverse and impactful ways, bringing their communities together to further YGB’s mission: YGB Ambassadors Jeanne Heileman, Michelle El Khoury, Kia Miller, and Harmony Slater.
The popular annual online Silent Auction to celebrate this Gala is set to launch on November 1st.
For those interested in attending the YGB Annual Gala Fundraiser, registration will open soon. Additionally, sponsorship for opportunities for the event are available. For those interested in supporting the cause of Yoga Gives Back, please contact info@yogagivesback.org. Details of the Gala will continue to be updated on its website.
Previous Namaste Award Recipients:
Mallika Chopra, 2015
David Lynch, 2016
Alanis Morrisette, 2017
Premal Shah, 2018
Melissa Berton & The Pad Project, 2019
Jack Kornfield & Trudy Goodman, 2020
Dr. Muhammad Yunus, 2021
History:
Yoga Gives Back (YGB) celebrates 15 years of impact empowering women and girls in India with education and economic opportunities for a better future. YGB is a grassroots nonprofit organization founded by Kayoko Mitsumasu in Los Angeles in 2006. Today, 150 yoga teachers and leaders are known as YGB Ambassadors who share its mission and raise funds within their communities. YGB works closely with NGO partners (Non-Governmental Organizations) in Karnataka and West Bengal, India, to carry out and grow its programs. Donations empower women and children with basic education, scholarships for higher education, micro-loans for businesses, and the ultimate opportunity to transform their lives and villages.
