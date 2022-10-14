Handcrafted Florida Rum Inspires Pirate Music Video
A Premium Handcrafted Flavored Rum, Distilled in West Palm Beach, Florida: Silver, Spiced, Mango Tango, Cinnamon and Key Lime.
Singer Songwriter John McDonald celebrates a premium South Florida spirit in his reggae ode ‘Code Rum’
What really makes Code Rum a genuine, fun, Florida brand is that Johnny Ringo personifies the passionate, free spirited nature of Pirates”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When professional treasure hunter, entrepreneur and Pirate afficionado Johnny Ringo was mistaken for Captain Morgan, as in the eponymous mascot of the popular rum brand over a decade ago in Key West, little did he know that rum would become his obsession. “You had pirates and treasure diving a shipwreck off the coast of Juno Beach, so in my mind the next logical step was rum.”
— Singer Songwriter John McDonald
Since then, the now President of Treasure Coast Spirits, Inc. has patiently navigated the Pandemic and promoted Code Rum, his line of locally distilled, handcrafted rums which include Silver, Spiced, Mango Tango, Cinnamon and Key Lime.
Ringo enthusiastically describes his West Palm Beach based rum as “literally the smoothest on the planet. I wanted to create a rum that a woman could drink straight without making a face.”
Melbourne FL singer songwriter and front man of the Trop Rock (Tropical Rock) party band John McDonald & the Mango Men concurs; “There’s something authentic about regional spirits that are made in small batches, but aren’t mass produced.”
McDonald enjoys Code Rum so much that he made it into a song and an accompanying music video, set to be premiered on Wednesday, October 19 during a live appearance with Ringo on the Jams 'N' Cocktails Podcast Network.
“I love Mango Tango and Key lime but what really makes Code Rum a genuine, fun, Florida brand is the fact that Johnny Ringo is a real treasure hunter who personifies the passionate, free spirited nature of Pirates, especially when he gets into his full Pirate regalia and his ‘Captain’ persona at our gigs!”
Ringo and McDonald started collaborating on themed events a couple of years ago when Squid Lips of Melbourne general manager Don Martin paired them up for Mango Tango Mojito Parties. “Both of these guys are natural, born entertainers in their own right and I intuitively knew John’s energy would jibe well with Captain Ringo’s vibe.”
The Code Rum song captures the inherent appeal of the Pirate mentality for Ringo: "When I think Pirate, I think living a carefree lifestyle, waking up everyday and dictating what you want to do with life. Not having life dictate what you need to do."
The Code Rum music video, shot last spring by Dan Jones of Cocoa Beach Productions at The Old Fish House in southern Brevard County, prominently showcases costumed members of the thriving Pirate Head subculture on Florida’s Treasure Coast and Space Coast.
Ringo also cultivates his fascination with Pirate history: “Pirates were the original rock stars! They haven't been around in nearly 400 years and we're talking about them right now.”
The premier of the Code Rum music video on the October 19th episode of the Jams 'N' Cocktails Radio Show will serve as a stepping stone for their next, big joint adventure together, a January 2023 'Party in Paradise Cruise' to the Bahamas on Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Ship, featuring award winning songwriter of the Pirates Sessions, Jesse Rice.
As 'Captain' Johnny Ringo rhetorically ponders, "Who doesn't love Johnny Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean?"
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 AT 8 PM
Jams 'N' Cocktails Live Stream: 'CODE Rum Music Video Premiere'
https://youtu.be/4ZI0tusB6ao
"Keep to the Code!"
Code Rum is sold by Total Wine & More: https://www.totalwine.com/
Code Rum is distributed by Cocamo Distributing: email j.r.roberts@earthlink.net or call 321-223-7860
'Party in Paradise Cruise' January 13-15, 2023: https://fb.me/e/1MSldciDh
Johnny Ringo
Treasure Coast Spirits, Inc.
+1 561-633-2041
ringo@thecoderum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Code Rum Music Video by John McDonald