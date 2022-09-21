The state Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to allow dwindling species of bumblebees to be considered for protection as endangered species in California under a broad reading of a state law that protects fish.
Sep 21, 2022
You just read:
Yes, bumblebees may be fish, California Supreme Court agrees
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.