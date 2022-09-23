ALICIA KALI’S LAUNCH - PANACEA NAMED START-UP OF THE YEAR FINALIST IN 19th ANNUAL STEVIE® AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS
Stevie Award Winners to Be Announced in Las Vegas on November 11
We are in a dire time in human and animal health, as such, we are always happy to be seen as the pioneer in delivering the answers that matter most for our collective future.”WOODBURY,, MINNESOTA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea was named a Finalist in the Startup of the Year category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.
— Alicia Kali, Founder, CEO, CSO
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.
Alicia Kali, Founder, Chief Executive and Chief Scientific Officer of Panacea has previously won 10 International Awards, including a Startup of the Year (head trauma), awards for Brain Science Innovation, Executive Leadership, Woman of the Year, Organization of the Year, Most Innovative Woman and Female Innovator of the Year, and a Truth Star award, as well as a 2019 nomination for the prestigious Dr. Paul Janssen award in biomedical research. Kali’s 35 years in understanding and neuroregeneration of the brain and biochemical center of health (CNS, SNS) promises to deliver the seamless evolution of health of humanity through a massive collection of intellectual property. The Panacea team proudly congratulates Alicia Kali for her pioneering work, for her courage as a visionary innovator, and her dedication to the future of health of humanity.
“We are always thrilled to be seen for the value we bring for health said Kali. It is a dire time in history as the CDC, in the U.S.A. reports 60% of people over the age of 40 have a chronic illness or disease diagnosis, 40% of those have two or more. This number increased by 9% in three years (pre-Covid) and the numbers are nearly identical in children under 18. We are excited to consider what the future of health looks like through the lens of Panacea’s disruptive impact.”
Link to CDC data: https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/resources/infographic/chronic-diseases.htm
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
About Panacea
Panacea delivers via three divisions: Panacea Biomed, delivering nutritional ingredients in human and animal health, considered next level beyond probiotics. Panacea NeuroGen, delivers neuroregenerative biologics across numerous medical disciplines, leading with a non-opioid pain pill, and neurodegenerative brain diseases. And Panacea Pre-Sci, diagnosing disease and pre-disease states to create a path to neurogenesis in the patient, while measuring recovery, and proving neurogenesis. Further Information at: www.Panacea-YOUAreTheReason.com
