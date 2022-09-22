Opening Soon: Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery to Open in Vernon Hills, IL
A new wine bar for all enjoyers of wine. Focusing on local and exotic wines and pairing them with small plates. Plus, wine memberships will make a night out simple and elegant.
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery, located in Vernon Hills, IL, is opening soon. Serving small plates and a wide selection of local and exotic wine.
We want to bring awareness to support our local vintners. Amazing wines are being produced right here in Illinois waiting to be enjoyed. That is why we cannot wait to open this year.”VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery, located in Vernon Hills, IL, is a new type of wine bar. Serving small plates of food along with a wide selection of local and exotic wine. Co-owners Purvi & Nirav have created a comfortable, friendly atmosphere where everyone can gather and enjoy each other’s great company.
— Purvi Damani-Patel
Dreamt by Purvi Damani-Patel, Feather Glass is a product of her love for great wine and good food. While on vacations, Purvi and Nirav loved exploring different wineries—something they later wanted to replicate back home.
In their search for an establishment specializing in Illinois wines, Purvi discovered none.
She decided to lead the charge in local wine. There are over 170 local wineries and vineyards in the state of Illinois. It is high time we bring these LOCAL wines to our consumers.
"We want to bring awareness to support our local vintners. Amazing wines are being produced right here in Illinois waiting to be enjoyed." - Purvi Damani-Patel
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery will open in late 2022. Visit FeatherGlassWine.com for more details.
Purvi Damani-Patel
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery
+1 847-609-6915
purvi@featherglasswine.com