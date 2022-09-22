Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,527 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,499 in the last 365 days.

Opening Soon: Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery to Open in Vernon Hills, IL

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery logo

A new wine bar for all enjoyers of wine. Focusing on local and exotic wines and pairing them with small plates. Plus, wine memberships will make a night out simple and elegant.

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery logo with a glass of wine and small cheese board.

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery is opening in Vernon Hills, IL later this year.

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery, located in Vernon Hills, IL, is opening soon. Serving small plates and a wide selection of local and exotic wine.

We want to bring awareness to support our local vintners. Amazing wines are being produced right here in Illinois waiting to be enjoyed. That is why we cannot wait to open this year.”
— Purvi Damani-Patel
VERNON HILLS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery, located in Vernon Hills, IL, is a new type of wine bar. Serving small plates of food along with a wide selection of local and exotic wine. Co-owners Purvi & Nirav have created a comfortable, friendly atmosphere where everyone can gather and enjoy each other’s great company.

Dreamt by Purvi Damani-Patel, Feather Glass is a product of her love for great wine and good food. While on vacations, Purvi and Nirav loved exploring different wineries—something they later wanted to replicate back home.

In their search for an establishment specializing in Illinois wines, Purvi discovered none.

She decided to lead the charge in local wine. There are over 170 local wineries and vineyards in the state of Illinois. It is high time we bring these LOCAL wines to our consumers.

"We want to bring awareness to support our local vintners. Amazing wines are being produced right here in Illinois waiting to be enjoyed." - Purvi Damani-Patel

Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery will open in late 2022. Visit FeatherGlassWine.com for more details.

Purvi Damani-Patel
Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery
+1 847-609-6915
purvi@featherglasswine.com

You just read:

Opening Soon: Feather Glass Wine Bar & Eatery to Open in Vernon Hills, IL

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.