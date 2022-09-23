Submit Release
Kixie Earns HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Status

An image of the Kixie team members standing together in the office, smiling and holding the HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Award.

Kixie Team Celebrates HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner Status

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie is proud to announce that it has achieved the status of HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner. Earning this distinction means Kixie has demonstrated expertise in delivering superior sales engineering to businesses using HubSpot and Kixie to power their customer-facing teams. This accomplishment underscores their commitment to providing the best possible experience for their customers in helping to grow their businesses.

Kixie, a leading provider of cloud-based business phone systems and VoIP services, joins an exclusive group of partners worldwide who have met the highest standards for delivering value and results to HubSpot customers. “We are honored to be recognized as a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner,” said CEO Jeff Kuei. “We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with HubSpot as we help more businesses transform how they sell and communicate with customers."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

- Launching a new, multi-line power dialer that can call up to 10 lines at a time
- Being recognized in the “Top 50 Sales Products” of 2022 by software review company G2
- Named “Top Performer” during Summer 2022 by SourceForge’s software comparison platform

To learn more about Kixie becoming a HubSpot Platinum Solutions Partner, click here https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6963216577689178113.

About Kixie: Achieve more sales with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling & texting that works with leading CRMs like HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive and more. Integrate Kixie’s sales engagement platform with your current tech stack in just a few minutes. Try out sales automations free for 7 days: https://www.kixie.com/sign-up/

Andreas Diwing
Kixie
+1 855-505-4943
email us here

