OLOID welcomes seasoned product leader, Aman Khanna, to accelerate company growth and seize market opportunity

Aman Khanna, VP Product Growth, OLOID

Oloid, the creator of the industry's first self-install mobile access technology, announced the appointment of Aman Khanna to its executive team

I am very excited to join the Oloid team, which is redefining the physical identity and access management industry with its unique software-centric approach and retrofit product offerings” — Aman Khanna, VP Product Growth, OLOID

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oloid Inc. , the creator of the world’s first software-based physical access technology, today announced the appointment of Aman Khanna to its executive team as Vice President of Product Growth.An experienced product leader, Aman joins Oloid to accelerate the rapid growth of Oloid’s physical identity and access management business. As part of his responsibilities, Aman will work to define and enhance the company's product vision and accelerate Oloid’s product development and commercialization efforts.“The entire Oloid team and I are thrilled to have Aman as part of our team. With an impressive track record of building and taking industry leading products to market, Aman is well-suited to fuel the unstoppable growth of Oloid by bringing his outstanding business acumen, vision and deep industry experience to the business.” said Mohit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Oloid.Prior to joining Oloid, Aman was a successful entrepreneur and held product leadership positions at multiple hyper-growth tech startups in a career spanning over 20 years. He founded ThumbSignIn, a venture-backed cybersecurity SaaS platform for identity and strong authentication that scaled to 10MM+ users. His earlier entrepreneurial venture, Collegefeed, funded by Accel and other top-tier VCs, experienced rapid growth before being acquired. Most recently, Aman was the Chief Product Officer at CypherEye, a startup focused on behavioral identity assurance and continuous authentication. In the past, Aman helped scale Geodesic, one of the fastest growing startups in India, from $20M to $120M+ in less than four years. At Microsoft, he was a Product Manager for Onecare, Microsoft's flagship product for PC security, used by 100MM+ users. Aman holds a Master's degree in Business Management from Stanford GSB and a MS in Information Technology from Carnegie Mellon."Since my first meeting with the founders of Oloid, I have completely bought into their vision for the company and the clear path they have charted to win this market. Their unique approach to bringing the benefits of SaaS-based business models to physical access control is unprecedented, and their superior technology stack disrupts the industry status quo decisively. Now that I have the privilege of being a part of this immensely talented and committed team, I continue to be bullish about our potential to usher in a better, safer, and more seamless future for Oloid's customers and partners," added Aman Khanna.Aman joins Oloid’s rapidly expanding team and portfolio of products. Oloid recently introduced a new product, OLOID M-Tag at GSX conference in September 2022. OLOID M-Tag revolutionizes physical security and access at modern flexible and hybrid workplaces. OLOID M-Tag can be easily installed in a matter of minutes without the need for specialized technical skills or expertise. A recent Oloid survey of more than 100 large employers revealed that 58% are ready to adopt mobile access technology but find the cost and installation experience of current solutions to be prohibitive. Oloid solves this challenge with a mobile access product that enables organizations to grant badgeless access to existing doors and turnstiles to hundreds and thousands of employees with the click of a button.“Aman is an outstanding addition to the Oloid team, as he brings a wealth of experience of having led the productization and scaling of industry-defining authentication and security offerings,” said Gregg Adkin, Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital and Board Member at Oloid. “As Oloid continues its rapid expansion, Aman's depth and diversity of experience will be instrumental for the company’s next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!”About OloidOloid is a physical identity software provider committed to providing secure and privacy-forward authentication for the modern workplace. Oloid's vision is to upgrade antiquated technologies such as pin-pads, access badges and fingerprint readers, with a frictionless identity based single sign-on for all physical access and authentication needs in a workplace. Oloid offers Industry’s first multi-modal authentication software reader for enabling mobile and facial access for employees, contractors and visitors while coexisting with the existing locks, badge readers and access control systems. Oloid is also the proud sponsor of it "Go Green" initiative which encourages organizations to reduce plastic and electronic waste by switching to badgeless digital access. For more information visit www.oloid.ai and https://www.oloid.ai/go-green

Supercharge your RFID badge readers with mobile access by retrofitting them with OLOID M-Tag