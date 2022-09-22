Kixie Launches New PowerDialer Product
Kixie, a leading provider of cloud-based business phone systems, announced the launch of PowerDialer, a new addition to its suite of sales engagement tools.SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, a leading provider of cloud-based business phone systems, announced the launch of PowerDialer, a new addition to its suite of sales engagement tools. PowerDialer is a sales auto dialer and offers a new, faster way for sales teams of all sizes to call more leads in less time.
This powerful multi-line power dialer can make calls to up to 10 leads simultaneously without any connection lag. Designed for sales teams and lead generation professionals, PowerDialer is the perfect tool for anyone looking to boost their productivity and close more deals. With its intuitive interface and easy-to-use features, PowerDialer is sure to help you take your business to the next level.
With this new product launch, Kixie continues its commitment to making sales and customer service easier than ever before. The company's founder and CEO, Jeff Kuei, created the product with one goal in mind: make it simple for sales reps to connect with more customers quickly and easily. "We're excited to release our newest product, which will help sales reps close more deals in less time," said Kuei. "The PowerDialer is fast, efficient, and easy to use--perfect for any business looking to increase productivity."
Features and benefits of Kixie’s PowerDialer include:
- Dial up to 10 lines at a time, with no connection lag.
- CRM data for the contact is displayed in the dialer.
- Use voicemail drop and SMS automations to make your outbound sales campaigns even more efficient.
PowerDialer is available now, starting at $95 per user per month. For more information on Kixie’s PowerCall dialer, visit https://www.kixie.com/features/kixie-powercall/
