Derby Barracks/ Missing Juvenile *UPDATE

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile - UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A5004302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby

VIOLATION: Unlawful Sheltering, Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Juvenile

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/22, at approximately 1255 hours, Mills was located safely at a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. During investigation, probable cause was developed to charge a juvenile household member with the crimes of Unlawful Sheltering; Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. The juvenile was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/22 @ 3 PM

COURT: Orleans Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

***Initial news release, 12:46 a.m. Thursday September 22, 2022***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Gabrielle Mills. Mills left from a residence on VT RT 111 in the Town of Derby at approximately 1806 hours on 9/21/22. The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on Mills where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile. A recent picture of Mills has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of Mills whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.