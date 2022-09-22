Derby Barracks/ Missing Juvenile *UPDATE
VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile - UPDATE
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby
VIOLATION: Unlawful Sheltering, Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/22, at approximately 1255 hours, Mills was located safely at a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. During investigation, probable cause was developed to charge a juvenile household member with the crimes of Unlawful Sheltering; Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. The juvenile was issued a citation.
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/22 @ 3 PM
COURT: Orleans Family Division
***Initial news release, 12:46 a.m. Thursday September 22, 2022***
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Gabrielle Mills. Mills left from a residence on VT RT 111 in the Town of Derby at approximately 1806 hours on 9/21/22. The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on Mills where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile. A recent picture of Mills has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of Mills whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.