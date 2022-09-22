Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Missing Juvenile *UPDATE

VSP News Release-Missing Juvenile - UPDATE

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A5004302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                             

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2022 @ 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 111 Derby

VIOLATION: Unlawful Sheltering, Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

 

ACCUSED:  Juvenile                                    

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/22/22, at approximately 1255 hours, Mills was located safely at a residence on Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. During investigation, probable cause was developed to charge a juvenile household member with the crimes of Unlawful Sheltering; Aiding a Runaway and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities. The juvenile was issued a citation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/21/22 @ 3 PM

COURT: Orleans Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 12:46 a.m. Thursday September 22, 2022***

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Gabrielle Mills.  Mills left from a residence on VT RT 111 in the Town of Derby at approximately 1806 hours on 9/21/22.  The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on Mills where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile.  A recent picture of Mills has been included with this press release.  Anyone with information of Mills whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  

 

 

 

Derby Barracks/ Missing Juvenile *UPDATE

