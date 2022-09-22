Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate action by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco
September 22, 2022
Federal Reserve Board approves discount rate action by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco
For release at 4:45 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board approved action on Thursday by the Boards of Directors of the Federal Reserve Banks of New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco increasing the discount rate, specifically the primary credit rate, at the Banks from 2-1/2 percent to 3-1/4 percent, effective immediately.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955 or e-mail [email protected].