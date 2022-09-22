Route 2075 Logans Ferry Road Reopened in Plum Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Route 2075 (Logans Ferry Road) in Plum Borough, Allegheny County was completed, and the roadway has reopened to traffic.

Slide repair work, roadway reconstruction, and drainage improvements began on August 2 on a section of Logans Ferry Road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road. That portion of roadway closed to traffic-around-the-clock to allow crews from Plum Contracting, Inc. to conduct the repairs. The roadway was reopened to traffic 20 days earlier than anticipated.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





