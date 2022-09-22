MacDade Boulevard Lane Closure for Safety Improvement Project in Ridley Township

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure is scheduled on northbound MacDade Boulevard between Bullens Lane and Fairview Road in Ridley Township, Delaware County, on Monday, September 26, through Friday, September 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for median and pavement work under a project to improve travel and safety on a section of MacDade Boulevard and at the northbound Interstate 476 and MacDade Boulevard Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this contract, PennDOT's contractor will construct a left turn lane on eastbound MacDade Boulevard at the Bullens Lane Intersection to help reduce potential rear-end crashes and improve sight lines for left turning vehicles. Traffic signals will also be modernized, and updated curb ramps will be installed at each quadrant of the intersection to meet current Americans with Disability Act (ADA) requirements.

In addition, two dynamic message boards will be mounted on steel columns, as well as CCTV cameras installed on traffic signals along MacDade Boulevard between Bullens Lane and Fairview Road to improve connectivity.

The project plan also involves improving the ramp from northbound I-476 to MacDade Boulevard by widening and realigning the westbound ramp where it approaches MacDade Boulevard to form a "T" intersection, where drivers will turn left or right onto MacDade Boulevard at a newly signalized intersection.

To help relieve traffic congestion, auxiliary lanes will be constructed on northbound I-476 within the existing roadway footprint just north of the MacDade Boulevard Interchange and just south of the U.S. 1 Interchange. Guiderail installations are also planned along sections of northbound I-476.

The existing pedestrian bridge over Crum Creek will also be removed and a new pedestrian bridge will be reconstructed with a new alignment adjacent to MacDade Boulevard.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $16.2 million project, which is financed with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in summer 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

