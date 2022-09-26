ESFI Receives Memorial Contributions for a Tragic Workplace Accident

ESFI

ESFI is making a difference in reducing the 5.8 workplace electrical injuries or deaths happening daily down to zero.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the premier non-profit dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. Over the past 20 years, ESFI has reinvigorated how electrical safety is addressed through groundbreaking programs and campaigns. ESFI creates unique awareness and educational resources designed to meet the diverse needs of a variety of at-risk groups.

Tragically, Thomas Alva Stott, 20, passed away on Monday, August 22nd, due to a workplace accident. ESFI would like to thank the contributors who donated in his memory: Forsyth County Environmental Health, Soil & Environmental Consultants, PA, Iron Lot, LLC, Horsepasture Christian Church, Tim & Lynn Stone, and Marilyn & Van Finch. These contributions will be utilized for the development of new programs and resources to help prevent future workplace injuries and fatalities.

Each year, too many lives are disrupted by electrical fires, and too many families mourn the loss of a loved one who is fatally injured by electricity on the job. Working together with our many safety partners, ESFI is making a difference in reducing the 5.8 workplace electrical injuries or deaths happening daily down to zero.

To better promote electrical safety in the workplace, ESFI releases updated yearly statistical data on occupational electrical injuries and fatalities to help decision-makers better allocate safety resources for maximum impact. Our work builds on earlier work by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), providing new information on electrical incidents as it becomes available. The data in our reports cover U.S. occupational electrical accidents, including the total number of electrical injuries and fatalities, the industries and occupations in which they occurred, and the rates of electrical injury and fatality for selected industries. This data allows ESFI to create materials that address the occupations being injured and activities leading to those injuries.

ESFI’s safety materials provide valuable information to help employees make safe choices every day and provide tips for creating a safer work environment, whether work takes place in an office, on a job site, or in a manufacturing setting. For free-to-share materials you can spread throughout your workplace, community, or home, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI's free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

