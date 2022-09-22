Submit Release
Verlo Mattress Expands Into Houston Area

Five New Franchises Awarded, Brings Expansion to 12 in Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee-based Verlo Mattress, America’s fastest-growing consumer direct mattress franchise, announced today that it awarded five new franchises in the North West Houston area.

The five franchise stores will open over the next few years and expand the Verlo Mattress presence in Texas to twelve stores total. The first location will be a Verlo Mattress Factory supporting the additional four Verlo Mattress Stores in the Houston Area. Verlo Mattress previously awarded seven new franchise stores in San Antonio.

“We’re proud to be part of the Texas market,” said Dirk Stallmann, President of Verlo Mattress. “Verlo Mattress is experiencing growth across America because people recognize the high quality of our sleep products, and customers love the factory direct pricing on quality mattresses.

Verlo Mattress is unique because it builds each mattress locally and is tailored to the individual customer at factory direct prices. At a local store, Verlo Mattress customers get an individually made mattress explicitly made to fit their own sleep needs. The new Houston stores will offer the same high-quality hand-made custom mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases, and other sleep products that have made Verlo Mattress famous.

“Demand for high-quality mattresses and sleep accessories means more growth opportunities for Verlo Mattress nationwide,” Stallmann said.

“Our recent expansion shows that people demand the great night’s sleep that a Verlo mattress provides, whether, in Boston, Houston, San Antonio, Boca Raton, or right here in Milwaukee,” Stallmann said.

Bobby Cleveland, Verlo Mattress Director of Franchise Development, said the Houston stores are part of the rapid and organic growth of the company.

“Our new Texas Franchisees recognized Verlo Mattress's value to the community. By building the mattresses locally, our franchisees can offer personalized service that separates us from everyone else in the mattress industry,” Cleveland said, “Verlo Mattress has been providing customers a good night’s sleep since 1958. We are excited to continue that legacy in Houston.”

ABOUT VERLO MATTRESS

Founded in 1958, Verlo Mattress is on schedule to have 47 stores in 8 states. Verlo Mattress is passionate about helping people find a good night's sleep. Our unique mattress franchise model combines building personalized mattresses locally and selling them directly to the customer. This cuts out the middleman markup and allows us to offer a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee - the only guarantee of its kind in the mattress industry!

Ira Klusendorf, Director of Marketing
Verlo Mattress
+1 414-585-8913
iklusendorf@verlo.com

