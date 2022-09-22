Submit Release
Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in August according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs increased in all metros.


"Economic recovery, jobs growth, and consistent historically low unemployment claims data continues to signal a strong labor market throughout the state," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Whether you're returning to the workforce or looking to switch career fields, the State of Illinois offers a suite of workforce development and job and training resources to those who are looking for it."


The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights MSA (+4.8%, +172,600), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+4.2%, +7,500). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Government (ten areas); Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, and Other Services (nine areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-1.6 points to 5.0%), the Carbondale-Marion MSA (-1.3 points to 4.5%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3 points to 3.8%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 97 counties, increased in 2, and was unchanged in 3.


Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

August 2022*

August 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.9%

4.8%

-0.9

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

5.8%

-1.3

Champaign-Urbana

4.3%

5.3%

-1.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.0%

6.6%

-1.6

Danville

5.7%

6.8%

-1.1

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.8%

5.1%

-1.3

Decatur

6.5%

7.7%

-1.2

Elgin

4.7%

5.6%

-0.9

Kankakee

5.9%

6.5%

-0.6

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.0%

4.9%

-0.9

Peoria

4.9%

5.9%

-1.0

Rockford

6.8%

7.8%

-1.0

Springfield

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3%

5.4%

-1.1

Illinois Statewide

4.8%

6.1%

-1.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - August 2022

Metropolitan Area

August

August

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

93,700

90,200

3,500

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,600

54,500

2,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

109,800

107,200

2,600

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,805,500

3,632,900

172,600

Danville MSA

26,300

25,600

700

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

186,600

179,100

7,500

Decatur MSA

48,700

48,100

600

Elgin Metro Division

253,300

245,400

7,900

Kankakee MSA

42,700

41,900

800

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

427,100

412,600

14,500

Peoria MSA

169,300

165,600

3,700

Rockford MSA

146,800

139,600

7,200

Springfield MSA

110,100

106,500

3,600

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,000

236,400

600

Illinois Statewide

6,078,300

5,845,200

233,100

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Aug 2022

Aug 2021

Over the Year Change

  
 

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.3 %

5.4 %

-1.1

  

Bond County

3.9 %

4.8 %

-0.9

  

Calhoun County

3.8 %

4.5 %

-0.7

  

Clinton County

2.9 %

3.6 %

-0.7

  

Jersey County

3.7 %

4.5 %

-0.8

  

Macoupin County

3.8 %

4.6 %

-0.8

  

Madison County

4.2 %

5.2 %

-1.0

  

Monroe County

3.0 %

3.4 %

-0.4

  

St. Clair County

5.1 %

6.4 %

-1.3

  

Cities

 

 

 

  

Alton City

6.5 %

8.0 %

-1.5

  

Belleville City

5.1 %

6.8 %

-1.7

  

Collinsville City

4.4 %

5.9 %

-1.5

  

East St. Louis City

8.5 %

12.2 %

-3.7

  

Edwardsville City

3.3 %

3.8 %

-0.5

  

Granite City

5.1 %

6.5 %

-1.4

  

O'Fallon City

4.4 %

4.9 %

-0.5

  

Counties

 

 

 

  

Greene County

3.9 %

5.0 %

-1.1

  

Randolph County

3.6 %

4.7 %

-1.1

  

Washington County

2.4 %

2.8 %

-0.4

  

Other Areas

 

 

 

  

LWIA 21

4.0 %

4.8 %

-0.8

  

LWIA 22

4.1 %

5.1 %

-1.0

  

LWIA 24

4.4 %

5.5 %

-1.1

  

Southwestern EDR

4.3 %

5.4 %

-1.1

  

Metro East Highlights


The August 2022 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 4.3 percent. The over-the-year rate decreased -1.1 percentage points from the August 2021 rate of 5.4 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.


The labor force increased by +4,862 in August 2022 to 340,334 from 335,472 in August 2021. The number of employed individuals increased by +8,234 to 325,590 in August 2022 from 317,356 in August 2021. There were 14,744 unemployed people in the labor force in August 2022. This is a decrease of -3,372 compared to the 18,116 unemployed in August 2021.


The number of total nonfarm jobs in August 2022 was 237,000 compared to 236,400 in August 2021, which is an increase of +600.


Payrolls increased in Leisure and Hospitality (+1,400), Government (+500), Construction (+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Professional and Business Services (+100).


No change was reported in Other Services, or Wholesale Trade.


Employment declined in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-800), Retail Trade (-500), Financial Activities (-300), Educational and Health Services (-200), and Information (-100).




Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.



Jobs Up, Unemployment Rates Down in All 14 Metro Areas

