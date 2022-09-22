Deadline extended for 2022 Councilmember for a Day challenge 

MARYLAND, September 22 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

New deadline to register is September 22





ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 — Montgomery County Councilmember Craig Rice, who chairs the Council’s Education and Culture Committee, will again host his seventh and final Councilmember for a Day challenge for local high school and middle school students. Councilmember Rice developed the annual Councilmember for a Day program in 2016 s a way for youth to lend their voice on public policy issues and engage with local government in enacting change.

The deadline to register has been extended to Thursday, September 22, 2022. Initially an essay contest, Councilmember Rice partnered last year with Montgomery County Public Schools and Montgomery College to enhance the program by incorporating afterschool virtual instruction on digital storytelling. Open to students in eighth through twelfth grades, each participant will be provided with a loaner iPad and mentored by a trained instructor on inclusive storytelling through digital journalism. The culminating project for students is a video on a public policy issue from whom a winning video will be selected. The winner will be the guest of honor at a Council breakfast, receive a Council proclamation, serve as an honorary Councilmember for a Day, and receive prizes to enable their continued digital storytelling.

Last year, Allison Fan submitted the winning video which advocated for more comprehensive education on eating disorders. Through her engaging visuals and relaying her personal message regarding her own challenges, the video provided important information about eating disorders afflicting our youth.

“All of the students’ video submissions were impressive and made the selection of the top five videos very difficult,” said Councilmember Rice. “Allison’s video was particularly compelling both in her inspiring message and incorporating creative production skills she learned during the program. Her passion shined through in her video.”

While this year’s challenge will be the last for Councilmember Rice as he completes his final term, the Council intends to continue this tradition to engage youth in public policy and, more importantly, provide an opportunity for Councilmembers to learn what issues are important to our youth and what solutions they can offer.

“Our students are an inspiration, and I look forward to their stories which help us as elected leaders develop policies and initiatives that respond to the needs in our communities,” said Councilmember Rice.

The challenge is open to Montgomery County Public School students in eighth through twelfth grades. For more information and to register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/CMforDay

# # #