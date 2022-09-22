Dallas Wings and Panther City Lacrosse Club Hire The Parnell Group

The Dallas-based advertising and marketing agency were selected to act as agency of record

After a thrilling playoff run in 2022, we are excited to see what the next season holds for Dallas Wings basketball and bring the same level of energy to promoting the teams within the community,” — Ashley Parnell

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parnell Group, a leading woman-owned DFW marketing agency, today announced its partnership with the Dallas Wings WNBA team and their subsidiary professional lacrosse team in Fort Worth, Panther City Lacrosse, for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Dallas Wings are an American basketball team playing in the Western Conference of the Women’s National Basketball Association, and was formerly known as Tulsa Shock before majority owner, Bill Cameron, announced the team's move to Dallas- Fort Worth. Bill Cameron also owns the Panther City Lacrosse Club, a box lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League, which has played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, since their inaugural 2021 - 2022 season.

As agency of record, The Parnell Group will provide its full range of strategy, media, creative, and analytics services to increase WNBA game attendance and overall awareness of women's professional basketball across the metroplex.In addition to providing its sports marketing solutions, The Parnell Group will be working to establish the Panther City brand identity and awareness in the Fort Worth market.

"After a thrilling playoff run in 2022, we are excited to see what the next season holds for Dallas Wings basketball and bring the same level of energy to promoting the teams within the community," says Ashley Parnell, CEO and owner of The Parnell Group.

The Parnell Group offers the performance of a large agency with the service of an in-house team and excels in strategy and planning to drive not just the execution but the success of traditional and digital media. Founder Ashley Parnell is a seasoned marketing executive with experience in multi-channel platform planning; throughout her career, Ashley has supported strategic initiatives and operations for both brands and agencies.

