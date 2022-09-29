NashTown Entertainment Welcomes Artist Tony Alan Bates - NO FINGERS, NO PROBLEM
Tony Alan Bates expands his NO FINGERS, NO PROBLEM musical journey in collaboration with award-winning management company NashTown Entertainment.
I've been praying for an experienced team to handle all of my social media, radio, and promotional needs and I feel like NashTown Entertainment is a perfect fit.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NashTown Entertainment, an award-winning Independent Music Management Company, has reached an exclusive partnership with Tony Alan Bates. Tony is widely known throughout the Christian music industry for his diverse musical approach. He has scored 8 National Hit Songs in both the Faith-Based Country and Southern Gospel communities. Tony is a highly sought-after recording artist and conference speaker, but perhaps Tony is best known for being the guy born with no fingers who can flat wear out a piano. His No Fingers, No Problem story and his unique Country music overtones is a perfect addition to any event, Christian or secular.
"I've been praying for an experienced team to handle all of my social media, radio, and promotional needs and I feel like NashTown Entertainment is a perfect fit. I'm very honored and excited and I'm looking forward to seeing how God will use this partnership to expand His Kingdom!" stated Tony.
Born in Portsmouth Ohio, Tony came into this world permanently disabled with stubs for fingers and his lower extremities turned in the opposite direction of his upper body. Despite the doctors’ prognosis that he would spend his life in a wheelchair, Tony would overcome the odds because God had greater plans for his life thanks to his mother’s unwavering faith in God and his tenacity. His legs and feet were surgically broken, then turned around to face the proper way. Tony frequently stumbled and fell while learning to walk wearing a walking cast that reached to his hips, but giving up was not an option. Then it happened: one day his mother helped him stand up to walk, and he did so by taking one step, then another, and another. The doctors moved him from the walking cast to a pair of shoes with a bar between his feet because he became so adept at walking in it. Even though the deck was stacked against him, and he would have to work 100 times more than everyone else, Tony suddenly started to become interested in sports. He would still be familiar with the sensation of sacking the quarterback on a football team, hitting a homerun in baseball, and later even being scouted by the Detroit Tigers.
After being motivated by his friend Kevin Pistol, an incredible pianist who, like Tony, was born with a deformed thumb, Tony prayed for the ability to play the piano. “I prayed, God if you can bless me with his deformed thumb, then I would like to be a blessing to others with all my stubs.” States Tony. By the next week Tony was playing the piano.
Within his family, Tony comes from a long line of singers, musicians, and preachers. Tony has been influenced by a wide range of musicians, artists, and genres. To name a few, his cousin, Country Music Legend Earl Thomas Conley, George Jones, Joe Diffie, and the Southern & Country Gospel sound of the Hinson's, the Hemphill's, and the Singing Cooke's all caught his attention and had an influence on his own musically distinctive blend.
Over the course of his career, Tony has had the privilege sharing the stage with many notable figures, including Linda Davis, Ben “Cooter” Jones from The Dukes of Hazard, and Jimmie Fortune, a legend in the world of Country Music. Additionally, he appeared with John Hagee, Rod Parsley, Ron Philips, Rabbi Curt Landry, to mention a few, on a number of TV networks, including TBN, Daystar, and the Church Channel. Tony's “No Fingers, No Problem” testimony has blessed audiences all over the world.
In addition, Tony is an accomplished songwriter and producer. He has had the privilege of co-writing songs with some of the greats in gospel music, including Ronnie Hinson, Steve Chaney, Zane King, and a long list of others. He has written, co-written or recorded three Christian Country Top 20 songs, five Singing News Top 80 songs, and one Singing News Magazine Top 40 song. Tony has also made an appearance on the Gospel Greats Radio Program with host Paul Heil. And Tony is the host of the Living Right Radio program which airs once a week.
To further develop his “NO FINGERS, NO PROBLEM” musical journey, Tony Alan Bates recently teamed up with NashTown Entertainment. “We at NashTown Entertainment are excited to add Tony Alan Bates to our Artists roster and honored to be a part of such an inspirational journey,” states VP- J. Lee. “We want to make sure more people are given the opportunity to experience Tony’s NO FINGERS, NO PROBLEM story.”
Tony Alan Bates and the NO FINGERS, NO PROBLEM, Tour is an experience you don’t want to miss!
