Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,180 in the last 365 days.

McNabola Law Group Secures 7-Figure Result in Wrongful Death Case

Renowned Chicago-based law firm represented family of Jacob Russell Stewart, young man killed in tragic tractor-trailer accident in Olney, Illinois in 2017

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (September 22, 2022) -- Following nearly five years of complex litigation, the McNabola Law Group (“MLG”) has concluded a federal lawsuit for the 2017 wrongful death of Jacob Russell Stewart. Mr. Stewart was a 27-year-old father whose car was one of two vehicles hit head-on by a tractor-trailer that had crossed the centerline on Route 50 in Olney, Illinois. He was killed instantly when his car burst into flames from the impact. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Walter Pollock, was proven to be driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the head-on collision.

MLG Partners Don McGarrah and Mark McNabola represented the Stewart family and his only son, who was just one-and-a-half years old when his father was killed.

“This was a sudden and horrible tragedy caused by a negligent semi-truck driver,” said Mr. McGarrah. “We are grateful to be able to secure a significant recovery that will provide substantial assistance to Jacob’s family, going forward.”

Attorneys McGarrah and McNabola established that the truck driver, Mr. Pollock, now deceased, was driving under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident. Additionally, MLG uncovered evidence showing the company that hired Mr. Pollock knew -- or should have known -- he was a small, independent operator with limited financial resources who did not have a “Satisfactory” safety rating.

Added Mr. McNabola, “The resolution of this unthinkable loss was unfortunately delayed due to the pandemic. Despite the wait, we are glad that we were able to secure a very favorable result for the Stewart family.”

About McNabola Law Group
For more than three decades, the McNabola Law Group (McNabola) has distinguished itself as a premier law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been wrongfully injured. Over the years, McNabola has won numerous verdicts and multimillion-dollar settlements for hundreds of deserving clients, earning the firm the highest reputation from jurists, the general public, and the clients it has represented. Based in Chicago, McNabola serves clients throughout the State of Illinois with unparalleled compassionate and committed legal representation. The firm is also actively involved in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities and has been recognized by dozens of educational, religious, and charitable organizations including DePaul University, Notre Dame University, Catholic Charities, Boys Hope/Girls Hope, Mulliganeers, Dreams for Kids, and the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago, among others. Mark McNabola, founder of the firm, is a frequent contributor to legal and scholarly publications, and has been honored on many occasions with awards from esteemed professional organizations and legal publications.

Case Number: 2022-LA-000376

Shifra Lindenberg
Alexander Segan Communications LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

McNabola Law Group Secures 7-Figure Result in Wrongful Death Case

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.