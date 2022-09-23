McNabola Law Group Secures 7-Figure Result in Wrongful Death Case
Renowned Chicago-based law firm represented family of Jacob Russell Stewart, young man killed in tragic tractor-trailer accident in Olney, Illinois in 2017CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (September 22, 2022) -- Following nearly five years of complex litigation, the McNabola Law Group (“MLG”) has concluded a federal lawsuit for the 2017 wrongful death of Jacob Russell Stewart. Mr. Stewart was a 27-year-old father whose car was one of two vehicles hit head-on by a tractor-trailer that had crossed the centerline on Route 50 in Olney, Illinois. He was killed instantly when his car burst into flames from the impact. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Walter Pollock, was proven to be driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the head-on collision.
MLG Partners Don McGarrah and Mark McNabola represented the Stewart family and his only son, who was just one-and-a-half years old when his father was killed.
“This was a sudden and horrible tragedy caused by a negligent semi-truck driver,” said Mr. McGarrah. “We are grateful to be able to secure a significant recovery that will provide substantial assistance to Jacob’s family, going forward.”
Attorneys McGarrah and McNabola established that the truck driver, Mr. Pollock, now deceased, was driving under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the incident. Additionally, MLG uncovered evidence showing the company that hired Mr. Pollock knew -- or should have known -- he was a small, independent operator with limited financial resources who did not have a “Satisfactory” safety rating.
Added Mr. McNabola, “The resolution of this unthinkable loss was unfortunately delayed due to the pandemic. Despite the wait, we are glad that we were able to secure a very favorable result for the Stewart family.”
About McNabola Law Group
For more than three decades, the McNabola Law Group (McNabola) has distinguished itself as a premier law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have been wrongfully injured. Over the years, McNabola has won numerous verdicts and multimillion-dollar settlements for hundreds of deserving clients, earning the firm the highest reputation from jurists, the general public, and the clients it has represented. Based in Chicago, McNabola serves clients throughout the State of Illinois with unparalleled compassionate and committed legal representation. The firm is also actively involved in philanthropic, charitable, and educational activities and has been recognized by dozens of educational, religious, and charitable organizations including DePaul University, Notre Dame University, Catholic Charities, Boys Hope/Girls Hope, Mulliganeers, Dreams for Kids, and the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago, among others. Mark McNabola, founder of the firm, is a frequent contributor to legal and scholarly publications, and has been honored on many occasions with awards from esteemed professional organizations and legal publications.
Case Number: 2022-LA-000376
