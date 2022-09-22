Route 32 (River Road) Weekday Closures for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

09/22/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Route 32 (River Road) will be closed and detoured for pipe replacement operations in Bucks County.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Monday, September 26, through Tuesday, October 4, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Route 32 (River Road) will be closed and detoured between Dark Hollow Road and Point Pleasant Pike in Tinicum Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Dark Hollow Road, Route 413 (Durham Road), and Point Pleasant Pike; and

Tuesday, September 27, through Tuesday, October 11, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Route 32 (River Road) will be closed and detoured between Phillips Mill Road and Greenhill Road in Solebury Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Phillips Mill Road, Sugan Road/Mechanicsville Road, and Greenhill Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zones. Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour routes.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

