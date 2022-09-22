Submit Release
Daytime Detour for Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) Postponed, Work to take place the week of October 3, weather depending

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the daytime detour that was to begin on Monday, September 26, on Route 3002 (Harshberger Road) has been postponed until the week of October 3. Work on this roadway is in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Beginning the week of October 3, the contractor will place a daytime detour that will take place Monday-Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for milling and paving work to take place. A 2.8-mile detour will be in place that will follow, Route 3007 (Goucher Street), Route 3011 (Franklin Street) and Route 3004 (Southmont Blvd.). This work should take approximately two weeks to complete.

