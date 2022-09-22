Sustainable Polycarbonate Sheet Without Compromise: Renovo-MPC
Renovo-MPC is a fully sustainable closed-loop polycarbonate sheet that offers the same desired benefits as general-purpose polycarbonate.
All general-purpose polycarbonate specifications are retained with sustainable post-consumer Renovo-MPC from Interstate Advanced Materials.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovo-MPC from Interstate Advanced Materials (IAM) is a general-purpose polycarbonate sheet material made from a sustainable post-consumer reclamation process that allows Renovo-MPC to retain the same material properties as traditional extruded polycarbonate.
— Christopher Isar
Interstate Advanced Materials calls Renovo-MPC a sustainable option without compromise. As with general-purpose polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC is lightweight, shatter-resistant, and has extreme impact strength, up to 200 times stronger than glass and 20 times stronger than acrylic. Renovo-MPC may also be thermoformed, sawed, routed, and drilled like general-purpose polycarbonate. It is hot and cold bendable and exhibits excellent optical quality with high light transmission and low haze.
Post-consumer, closed-loop sustainable Renovo-MPC polycarbonate results from proprietary processes that efficiently coordinate reclaiming post-consumer and industrial polycarbonate feedstock for reprocessing. Inline downstream optical scanning ensures the highest quality product possible.
Renovo-MPC may be used toward LEED Materials & Resources credits in specific applications.
"As the Company aims to introduce more sustainable options in their material lineup, IAM recognizes new materials must retain or exceed the material specifications of those they aim to replace," noted Interstate Advanced Materials marketing manager Christopher Isar. "With Renovo-MPC, all general purpose polycarbonate specifications are retained."
Renovo-MPC glazing applications include glass replacement, flat and curved glazing, safety and security panels, machine guards, and skylights. Additional applications include indoor and outdoor signage, screen-printed vending fronts and point-of-purchase displays, thermoformed parts, and any application suited for extruded polycarbonate.
For contained environments where it is crucial to keep particle counts low, Renovo-MPC polycarbonate sheet may be used for cleanroom use in medical device, semiconductor, electronics, and pharmaceutical manufacturing and compounding.
Renovo-MPC benefits include:
• Sustainable closed loop post-consumer product
• Useable toward LEED credits in some applications
• No compromise in performance versus extruded polycarbonate sheet
• Made in the United States
• Thermoformable, cold and heat bendable
• Easy to saw, router, drill, and punch
• Polished surfaces on both sides
• Dimensionally stable with a low shrink rate
• 200x stronger than glass, 20x stronger than acrylic
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (916) 679-5146.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 916-679-5146
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter