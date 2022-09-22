09-22-2022 Run, Scream, Hide Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm Second Chance Giveaway

HOW TO ENTER: starting on Thursday, September 22 at Noon, enter the ID numbers from the front and back of your non-winning Run, Scream or Hide scratch-off tickets in the form on the link provided in the post. Any of the three tickets works as a submission and can be found at any WV Lottery retailer. PRIZES: Six (6) winners will be selected from all entries received. An individual may not be selected more than one time. The prize for each winner is as follows: two (2) passes to Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm, near Lewisburg, WV. All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:00 AM, and following a random computerized drawing, winners will be selected at is Monday, Sept. 26, noon and immediately contacted. The winner will be contacted using private messaging on their Facebook account used to enter the contest. PRIZE FULFILLMENT: The winner will be contacted via private messaging on their Facebook™ account that was used to enter the contest. Winners have until 9:00 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided.

Prizes will be mailed to a double verified address provided to the West Virginia Lottery by the winner.

Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry. Once winnings are shipped, the West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for the package going to an incorrect address and will not replace the package. The West Virginia Lottery is also not responsible for lost or stolen packages and will not replace them. PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner. By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.

IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:

I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in

West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.

I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize it’s used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.

I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.