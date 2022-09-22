Submit Release
JWV Condemns Destruction at Vietnam Memorial in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America condemns the actions of the person or people who burned a wreath and the directory at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.,” said National Commander, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Nelson L. Mellitz. “The Wall is a lasting tribute and honors the memory of those that made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War and to those that served our country during the Vietnam War era. The Wall is a place of solace for many veterans and JWV will not let this disgraceful action tarnish the actions of our heroes’ names on the Wall. JWV calls on the Park Police and law enforcement to fully investigate, apprehend and prosecute those responsible."

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America
Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights anti-Semitism, and supports the State of Israel.

